Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race13 MINS
19:30 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race13 MINS
19:30 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

'There's bound to be changes' - Cheltenham to review festival programme after drop in quality

Cheltenham Festival: race programme set to change
Cheltenham Festival: race programme set to changeCredit: Michael Steele / Getty Images

The Cheltenham Festival is set for a shake-up with racecourse boss Ian Renton explaining there will be changes to the race programme in response to a drop in the number of top-quality horses taking part.

The four-day, 28-race structure will remain but each contest will come under scrutiny to ensure jump racing's biggest festival maintains its competitiveness.

At March's festival the average field size was the smallest since the number of races at the meeting was extended to 28 in 2016, while the depth of quality was put under the spotlight with seven of the races featuring an odds-on favourite. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 18 April 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 19:09, 18 April 2024

iconCopy
more inCheltenham Festival
more inCheltenham Festival