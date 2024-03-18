Jeremy Scott plots path with 'very exciting' first Cheltenham Festival winner Golden Ace

Jeremy Scott is still on cloud nine after winning at the Cheltenham Festival for the first time and has Aintree in mind next for the exciting Golden Ace .

Scott was one of only six British trainers to enjoy a winner over the four days when their Irish counterparts claimed two-thirds of the prizes, and hopes the success could attract fresh owners to his yard.

Golden Ace denied the odds-on favourite Brighterdaysahead in the Grade 2 Mares' Novices' Hurdle on Thursday, completing a hat-trick to record a breakthrough festival victory for the Somerset-based trainer,

Scott, who went close to his maiden festival win when Dashel Drasher finished second in the Stayers' Hurdle last year, said: "It's the most magical experience and I couldn't be more thrilled, it's very good for the team. Going to the last she looked the odds-on favourite and not Brighterdaysahead. She's got a great cruising speed and she's very exciting.

"Hopefully it can attract some new names into the yard. We all need that as we're looking to expand the operation a bit, and that certainly helped as we're keen to build it up."

The Grade 1 Honeysuckle Mares' Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Sunday week is an option for Golden Ace, but Scott says next month's Grand National meeting is more likely for the six-year-old.

The daughter of Golden Horn was second to Dysart Enos in a Grade 2 mares' bumper on her last visit to Aintree and could bid to reverse the form if returning to the same track for the Top Novices' Hurdle on April 12.

Golden Ace has nine lengths to find with Dysart Enos, who missed Cheltenham due to being slightly lame on the morning of the Mares' Novices' Hurdle, and the pair could take on the geldings if participating in their first Grade 1.

"She's come out of it grand and she's perfectly well, and we're looking forward to her next outing," Scott said of Golden Ace. "The Grade 1 at Fairyhouse comes up quite quick, so if she's all right and the ground is okay then we'll probably go to Aintree."

