Options open for L'Homme Presse following 'brave and courageous' Gold Cup fourth
Connections of L'Homme Presse are hoping to run him again before the end of the season, with assignments in France and Ireland under consideration for last week's gallant Gold Cup fourth.
The nine-year-old chased home Galopin Des Champs, Gerri Colombe and Grand National winner Corach Rambler at the Cheltenham Festival, despite being struck into when still in contention at the second-last.
"He ran an absolute blinder and we're immensely proud of him," said Andy Edwards, who owns L'Homme Presse alongside Peter and Patricia Pink. "When this journey started, if somebody had said to me you'd be fourth in the Gold Cup I'd have bitten their hand off. It's an amazing achievement, especially after what we've all been through with him during the last 18 months – it was a very emotional day.
Published on 19 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 17:03, 19 March 2024
