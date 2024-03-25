The Front Page: who is to blame for the Cheltenham Festival's slump?
Further reflections on the sport's top jumps meeting, first thoughts on the new Flat season and a footballer no longer wanted on Britain's racecourses are the stories up for discussion in this week's edition of The Front Page.
Jonathan Harding looks at Chris Cook's special report on a Cheltenham Festival that delivered plenty of excellent racing but also received considerable criticism and attracted shrunken attendances. The panel discusses what went wrong and where improvements could be made.
Lee Mottershead examines last week's news that Championship footballer Ashley Barnes has been indefinitely disqualified by the BHA as part of investigations into the controversial Hillsin affair.
Maddy Playle wraps up the programme by examining the opening week's action in the British and Irish turf Flat campaigns and reflects on impressive starts for Silvestre de Sousa and David Egan.
Watch The Front Page here
Published on 25 March 2024inThe Front Page
Last updated 16:20, 25 March 2024
