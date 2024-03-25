The Front Page: who is to blame for the Cheltenham Festival's slump?

Further reflections on the sport's top jumps meeting, first thoughts on the new Flat season and a footballer no longer wanted on Britain's racecourses are the stories up for discussion in this week's edition of The Front Page.

Jonathan Harding looks at Chris Cook's special report on a Cheltenham Festival that delivered plenty of excellent racing but also received considerable criticism and attracted shrunken attendances. The panel discusses what went wrong and where improvements could be made.

Lee Mottershead examines last week's news that Championship footballer Ashley Barnes has been indefinitely disqualified by the BHA as part of investigations into the controversial Hillsin affair.

Maddy Playle wraps up the programme by examining the opening week's action in the British and Irish turf Flat campaigns and reflects on impressive starts for Silvestre de Sousa and David Egan.

Watch The Front Page here



Read these next:

Former Premier League striker handed exclusion order by the BHA after failing to cooperate with investigation

'I love British racing' - Silvestre de Sousa back with a bang as three-time champion lands turf opener on Charyn

From Auguste Rodin to Gaelic Warrior: All-Weather finals day, Dubai World Cup and Fairyhouse Grade 1s feature in busy week

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.