Early-bird ticket prices frozen for 2025 Cheltenham Festival following drop in crowds for this year's meeting

Ticket prices for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival have been frozen following a backlash over the cost of attending this year's meeting.

Prices have remained unchanged after increased admission costs were blamed for a drop in crowds at the four-day festival last week, with a total attendance of 229,999, down around 11,000 on last year. Racecourse boss Ian Renton said the freeze was to ensure prices were "accessible".

The prices for the first period of early-bird tickets start at £37 in the Best Mate enclosure. Advance prices, announced on Monday, for the Club enclosure are available at £102 for Gold Cup day and from £86 on the other three days of the festival.

Early-bird tickets in Tattersalls are £70 on Gold Cup day and £55 for the first three days.

Renton, the Jockey Club's managing director, said on Friday: “The Cheltenham Festival remains the pinnacle of jump racing and a marquee event in the sporting and social calendar, but we and all businesses operating in the leisure and hospitality industry know only too well the huge effect that the ongoing cost of living crisis is having on consumer behaviour.

“While we’ve seen slightly lower numbers in terms of general admission this week, hospitality sales continue to go from strength to strength. We want to ensure we're accessible at a variety of price points. Tickets started from £37 when first on sale last March, a price which will be held when 2025 tickets go on sale on Monday."

Car parking, which came under scrutiny during the meeting, costs £20 at the early rate. Some racegoers encountered extreme difficulty exiting the track during the week. Wet weather caused havoc for thousands of cars in the grass areas with tractors required to rescue vehicles stuck in the mud.

On-the-day parking was not available on Gold Cup day due to conditions, with racegoers requested to seek alternative arrangements. The parking situation was described as an "absolute disgrace" by leading local trainer Kim Bailey.

Renton added: “We'll begin our usual wash-up process for all aspects of the festival in the coming weeks, including looking at effective solutions to improve our car parking facilities, in order to ensure we continue to provide enjoyable and memorable experiences for our loyal racegoers and those who may be coming racing for the first time.”

The cheapest hospitality package available during the week starts from £435 per person.

Cheltenham Festival early-bird ticket prices

Tuesday, March 11

Club £86

Tattersalls £55

Best Mate £37

Wednesday, March 12

Club £86

Tattersalls £55

Best Mate £37

Thursday, March 13

Club £86

Tattersalls £55

Best Mate £37

Friday, March 14

Club £102

Tattersalls £70

Best Mate £53

Tickets can be purchased from the Jockey Club website

*Correction: this article has been amended after an earlier version incorrectly stated ticket prices had been reduced when instead they have been frozen from the equivalent stage last year.

