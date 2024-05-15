Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:22 PerthHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:22 PerthHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

'Flat' Cheltenham needs dedicated festival boss and big changes to halt recent decline says former chief

Credit: Edward Whitaker

Edward Gillespie, the man in charge of Cheltenham for 32 years, believes the festival requires its own independent leader to guide it through the radical changes needed to turn around a slump at jump racing's biggest meeting.

The now-retired former managing director has called for a tournament director, similar to the Wimbledon tennis championships, to be installed solely for the four-day meeting to make the necessary decisions to boost the fixture. Gillespie said the leader should also be striving for better representation from British-based trainers at the meeting to arrest an imbalance in favour of Irish-trained horses. 

The Jockey Club, which runs Cheltenham, began advertising for a new racecourse manager in October with the current incumbent Ian Renton to become managing director across the group's 15 tracks.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James StevensWest Country correspondent

inCheltenham Festival

iconCopy
more inCheltenham Festival
more inCheltenham Festival