Cheltenham Festival
premium

'Lots of people are doing it and you can understand why' - race fans plump for Costa del Cheltenham over the festival

Lee Wilson (right) watched the Cheltenham Festival from Spain this year
Lee Wilson (right) watched the Cheltenham Festival from Spain this year

A video of holidaymakers watching the Cheltenham Festival on a big screen at a Benidorm hotel has been viewed more than five million times on X and offers a window into a growing phenomenon.

The festival remains a popular attraction, but attendances are down and some of those missing are deciding to trade the Cotswolds for the Costa del Sol and similar spots, viewing a trip to the continent as a cheaper, sunnier alternative to attending the four-day meeting.

In Spain there is a warm welcome for Cheltenham lovers. The Mad Ass, an Irish sports bar in Benalmadena between Torremolinos and Fuengirola, began promoting itself as a place to watch the festival in mid-February, while down the coast in Fuengirola Christy's Irish Gastropub screened all 27 races, from the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on Tuesday to the Martin Pipe on Friday.

Liam HeaddReporter
Jonathan HardingReporter

Published on 18 March 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 19:22, 18 March 2024

