'Lots of people are doing it and you can understand why' - race fans plump for Costa del Cheltenham over the festival

A video of holidaymakers watching the Cheltenham Festival on a big screen at a Benidorm hotel has been viewed more than five million times on X and offers a window into a growing phenomenon.

The festival remains a popular attraction, but attendances are down and some of those missing are deciding to trade the Cotswolds for the Costa del Sol and similar spots, viewing a trip to the continent as a cheaper, sunnier alternative to attending the four-day meeting.

In Spain there is a warm welcome for Cheltenham lovers. The Mad Ass, an Irish sports bar in Benalmadena between Torremolinos and Fuengirola, began promoting itself as a place to watch the festival in mid-February, while down the coast in Fuengirola Christy's Irish Gastropub screened all 27 races, from the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on Tuesday to the Martin Pipe on Friday.