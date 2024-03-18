'Lots of people are doing it and you can understand why' - race fans plump for Costa del Cheltenham over the festival
A video of holidaymakers watching the Cheltenham Festival on a big screen at a Benidorm hotel has been viewed more than five million times on X and offers a window into a growing phenomenon.
The festival remains a popular attraction, but attendances are down and some of those missing are deciding to trade the Cotswolds for the Costa del Sol and similar spots, viewing a trip to the continent as a cheaper, sunnier alternative to attending the four-day meeting.
In Spain there is a warm welcome for Cheltenham lovers. The Mad Ass, an Irish sports bar in Benalmadena between Torremolinos and Fuengirola, began promoting itself as a place to watch the festival in mid-February, while down the coast in Fuengirola Christy's Irish Gastropub screened all 27 races, from the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on Tuesday to the Martin Pipe on Friday.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 18 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 19:22, 18 March 2024
- 'I'd take more bets at Ffos Las or Chepstow on a Wednesday than I did on Champion Chase day' - course layers bemoan fall in stakes
- The Front Page Cheltenham Festival review: crowds drop, Mullins dominates and punters get stuck
- Jeremy Scott plots path with 'very exciting' first Cheltenham Festival winner Golden Ace
- Early-bird ticket prices frozen for 2025 Cheltenham Festival following drop in crowds for this year's meeting
- Cheltenham Festival average field sizes down 15 per cent with fewer than 400 horses facing the starter
- 'I'd take more bets at Ffos Las or Chepstow on a Wednesday than I did on Champion Chase day' - course layers bemoan fall in stakes
- The Front Page Cheltenham Festival review: crowds drop, Mullins dominates and punters get stuck
- Jeremy Scott plots path with 'very exciting' first Cheltenham Festival winner Golden Ace
- Early-bird ticket prices frozen for 2025 Cheltenham Festival following drop in crowds for this year's meeting
- Cheltenham Festival average field sizes down 15 per cent with fewer than 400 horses facing the starter