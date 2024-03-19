Upping The Ante: watch episode 20 as Johnny Dineen and David Jennings review Cheltenham 2024 and provide ante-post picks for 2025
Join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for the final episode of this season's Upping The Ante with bet365!
This week, David and Johnny answer your questions before looking back at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.
They then review their ante-post portfolios and provide us with a couple of early picks for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.
Watch Upping the Ante here
Read this next:
Constitution Hill could return at the Punchestown festival after Nicky Henderson provides positive update
Sign up here. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 19 March 2024inUpping The Ante
Last updated 18:01, 19 March 2024
- Introducing Johnny Dineen and David Jennings' final Upping The Ante Cheltenham Festival squads
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 19 as Johnny Dineen and David Jennings finalise their Cheltenham Festival teams
- Watch: an Upping The Ante special as David Jennings, Johnny Dineen and Gary O'Brien preview all 28 Cheltenham Festival races
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 18 featuring Johnny Dineen's latest tip for the Cheltenham Festival
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 17 featuring a 7-1 tip for the Cheltenham Festival
- Introducing Johnny Dineen and David Jennings' final Upping The Ante Cheltenham Festival squads
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 19 as Johnny Dineen and David Jennings finalise their Cheltenham Festival teams
- Watch: an Upping The Ante special as David Jennings, Johnny Dineen and Gary O'Brien preview all 28 Cheltenham Festival races
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 18 featuring Johnny Dineen's latest tip for the Cheltenham Festival
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 17 featuring a 7-1 tip for the Cheltenham Festival