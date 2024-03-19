'There's very good prize-money there, so we're hoping to run' - Punchestown up next for Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs

The Punchestown festival could be on the cards for Galopin Des Champs , the Gold Cup hero who was paraded at a homecoming event in Leighlinbridge on Tuesday evening.

Galopin Des Champs received all the acclaim and adulation fit for a dual Gold Cup champion when he was led through the streets in front of an enthusiastic gathering of admirers, accompanied by his trainer Willie Mullins, jockey Paul Townend, groom Adam Connolly and his adoring owners Audrey and Greg Turley.

Mullins' star chaser lit up an otherwise gloomy, damp evening in the Carlow village 12 months ago after winning his first Gold Cup but the weather cooperated this time as the crowd gazed upon the equine superstar while he was nonchalantly perched outside the Lord Bagenal Inn, basking in the undivided attention he commanded from onlookers.

The eight-year-old was joined by fellow Cheltenham Festival winners State Man , who put in a polished performance in landing the Champion Hurdle, and Jasmin De Vaux, who was a particularly significant winner for Mullins as his son Patrick partnered him to victory in Wednesday's Champion Bumper to bring up a phenomenal century of Cheltenham Festival winners for Closutton.

They had to play second fiddle, however, to the imposing Galopin Des Champs, who seemed to revel in the fuss being made of him as people queued up to pose with the outstanding chaser of his generation.

"We have much better weather this year," said a beaming Audrey Turley. "He's a real fan-favourite. He's as quiet as a mouse and is enjoying the attention. He loves getting his photo taken. He's thrilled with himself. I think he knows when he wins and he loves it."

After two imperious displays in Gold Cups, many will be comparing him to the likes of Arkle, Golden Miller, Best Mate and Kauto Star, and Turley revealed that her late uncle offered some prophetic words at an earlier stage in his career.

She said: "My uncle Willie sadly passed in November, he was an avid racing fan. When Galopin started to show what he could really do, he said he thought this horse could be another Arkle. I think he has certainly earned the right to be named in that group.

"Cheltenham was the icing on a very nice cake already. To win a Savills Chase, an Irish Gold Cup and then to win the Gold Cup on the 100th year anniversary, you're pinching yourself. He's only an eight-year-old, which is the amazing thing.

"I was terrified before the race, absolutely shaking, but everything aligned and it was fantastic. My heart was in my mouth when we saw the loose horse, but Paul is just a champion. He's as cool as a cucumber, and him and Galopin work together so well."

After being ridden with restraint in his first season outside of novice company, connections elected to ride him more prominently in his assignments during this campaign and Townend believes the tactical switch is a big indicator of how the horse has developed mentally since his early days.

Townend said: "We were hugely disappointed after the John Durkan. When champions like that get beat it's always disappointing, but he turned it around very quick afterwards and bolted up at the Dublin Racing Festival. I was surprised watching it back that it looked competitive going to the last because from where I was sitting, we were in control the whole way.

"He's so simple to ride now. Last year, I couldn't have ridden him down to the first like I did this year as we would have been too keen, but I was able to rev him up and get a position."

Mullins believes such tractability will extend the chaser's career, which must be a terrifying thought for the chasing pack.

"He's much more mature and settled this year and it means he's improved," said Mullins. "I think races will take a lot less out of him now and it will extend his career now he's not running too free. He's at that age now where he is strong, mature and he's answered every question we've asked him this season.

"At the moment, he's going to Punchestown next. I'm very happy as he's a very tough, hardy horse. There's very good prize-money there, so we're hoping to run."

