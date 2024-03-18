Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race9 MINS
16:40 CurraghHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race9 MINS
16:40 CurraghHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Front Page

The Front Page Cheltenham Festival review: crowds drop, Mullins dominates and punters get stuck

The Cheltenham Festival takes the spotlight on this week's show with James Stevens, Paul Kealy and David Jennings reviewing all the big events of the week.

The panel analyse the big performances of the week from Galopin Des Champs, Ballyburn and Lossiemouth and assess their futures. Cheltenham's crowd dropped during the week and David and Paul share their suggestions on how to improve the meeting.

The dominance of Willie Mullins was a big talking point and David charts his rise to the pinnacle of jump racing - and what it means for the wider sport. David, Paul and James also give their best ante-post bet for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

Watch The Front Page here

Read these next:

Kim Bailey: it was very noticeable crowds were down - Cheltenham has to seriously look at where it's going 

'I feel for the people who earn a decent wage but still can't afford it' - Cheltenham racegoers have their say on the festival 

Ecstasy for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins after glorious Galopin Des Champs gallops to historic Cheltenham Gold Cup double 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 18 March 2024inThe Front Page

Last updated 16:18, 18 March 2024

iconCopy
more inThe Front Page
more inThe Front Page