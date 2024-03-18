The Front Page Cheltenham Festival review: crowds drop, Mullins dominates and punters get stuck

The Cheltenham Festival takes the spotlight on this week's show with James Stevens, Paul Kealy and David Jennings reviewing all the big events of the week.

The panel analyse the big performances of the week from Galopin Des Champs, Ballyburn and Lossiemouth and assess their futures. Cheltenham's crowd dropped during the week and David and Paul share their suggestions on how to improve the meeting.

The dominance of Willie Mullins was a big talking point and David charts his rise to the pinnacle of jump racing - and what it means for the wider sport. David, Paul and James also give their best ante-post bet for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

Watch The Front Page here



Read these next:

Kim Bailey: it was very noticeable crowds were down - Cheltenham has to seriously look at where it's going

'I feel for the people who earn a decent wage but still can't afford it' - Cheltenham racegoers have their say on the festival

Ecstasy for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins after glorious Galopin Des Champs gallops to historic Cheltenham Gold Cup double

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.