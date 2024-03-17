Cheltenham Festival average field sizes down 15 per cent with fewer than 400 horses facing the starter
An average field size of 13.4 runners at last week's Cheltenham Festival was the lowest since the meeting was extended to 28 races in 2016, marking a 15 per cent drop on 2023.
During that period the lowest previous average was 14.4 in 2021 when the festival was run behind closed doors because of Covid restrictions, while the average had not fallen below 14 runners per race in any year going back to 1988.
Counting the 12 declarations for the Glenfarclas Chase lost to waterlogging, there were 379 runners across 28 races, the first time fewer than 400 horses have faced the starter at Cheltenham since the festival was expanded to four days in 2005.
Published on 17 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 19:29, 17 March 2024
