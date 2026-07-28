'There's a chance of an upset and this horse has an enormous amount of ability' - Tom Segal is taking on Scandinavia and Trawlerman

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Tom Segal has made a compelling case for taking on red-hot fancies Scandinavia and Trawlerman in the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup , the feature on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood.

In a repeat of the Ascot Gold Cup, 11-10 favourite Scandinavia will bid to confirm form over 2-1 shot Trawlerman after edging him out by a head at last month's royal meeting.

However, Pricewise's Segal has identified the Ralph Beckett-trained Amiloc , who is a best-priced 10-1, as a contender to upset the leading duo and register a first success since winning the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot last year.

Amiloc was last seen finishing sixth in the Hardwicke Stakes, and speaking on the Racing Post's preview show In The Know , Segal said: "I thought there was a chance of an upset in this. It sounds ridiculous, but I think Amiloc has a chance. I thought the Hardwicke was the best race at Royal Ascot, and everything about it felt right.

"Amiloc was out the back. He ran no race in the Yorkshire Cup on his comeback run, but he was a big price at Ascot, and he flew home."

Amiloc (Rossa Ryan) wins the King Edward VII Stakes Royal Ascot in 2025 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The four-year-old is a perfect two from two at the Sussex Downs track, but will be tackling this marathon two-mile distance for the first time in his career, although Segal does not believe that will be an issue for the Postponed gelding.

He said: "He's unbeaten at Goodwood, and his pedigree screams two miles. He looks like a horse who will peak on the day. He could finish in the frame, and he's not a forlorn hope to bustle up the two at the top because he's got an enormous amount of ability."

One of the reasons why Segal is keen to take on Ascot Gold Cup winner Scandanavia is because of the form of some of Aidan O'Brien's stars since their Royal Ascot appearances.

He said: "A lot of his Ascot horses have come out and run rubbish. Minnie Hauk was last, Causeway was last, Illinois was nearly last, and I didn't think Precise was the same filly when she went to the Falmouth.

"I wonder if the Ascot horses caught something, or are not running to the form of some of the others. That would be nagging in the back of my mind if I was going to take 11-10 on Scandinavia. Trawlerman doesn't have much to find, he's slightly better off at the weights, and he's now had that run."

More insight from In The Know

Haffner's time wasn't great, and they went very slowly, and he didn't finish very fast. It was on the same day as Al Hudaiba, and I can't work out why he's 2-1. The two unbeaten ones, Dr Rascal and Undiscovered, interest me at the prices.

Segal is keen to take on the short-price fancies in the Group 2 Vintage Stakes (2.25 )

He doesn't win as often as a horse of his ability should, but the gelding operation might have turned him inside out. He looked so impressive at Haydock, and I think this is his trip. The race will be run to suit him.

Segal is expecting to see a big performance from Lennox Stakes (3.00 ) favourite Lake Forest

Going back to six furlongs is definitely going to help Savage Mariner, and I think you've got to take on that favourite [Launch Sequence].

Robbie Wilders keen on one in the 6f maiden (4.45 )

I really like Annastarzy. She's really solid and she's my biggest fancy of the day. She just keeps winning races. The race she won last time isn't as deep as this, but it's worked out very well.

Wilders fancies the favourite to land the mile filles' handicap (5.20 )

Read these next:

'All I'm doing is teasing' - the 'light-hearted' war of words between John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien

Can anything stop Scandinavia this time? Goodwood Cup runner-by-runner expert guide

Level weights, a sharpened-up Trawlerman and a trainer rivalry with plenty riding on it: the Goodwood Cup has everything

Ryan Moore relishing Gold Cup rematch with Trawlerman and believes Scandinavia could be even better at Goodwood

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