- More
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Super Saturday at Newmarket, York and Ascot
Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy and Tom Segal as they preview a huge day of racing from Newmarket, York and Ascot this Super Saturday.
The Group 1 July Cup takes centre stage at Newmarket, with competitive action also coming from York and Ascot as the team assess the key races, biggest chances and best betting opportunities.
Tune in as the team reveals their best bets, identifies where the value lies and shares their verdicts ahead of a thrilling Saturday of racing.
Read more:
Venetian Sun's July Cup bid in the balance with Karl Burke concerned about Newmarket ground
2026 July Cup tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Get £30 in Free Bets When You Place Any Bet
- More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inIn The Know
Last updated
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown
- Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot
- 'I'm very keen to take her on' - In The Know tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy are against a big-race favourite on Friday
- Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Royal Ascot
- 'In terms of pure ability, he's too big a price' - Keith Melrose and Paul Kealy are taking on the Gold Cup favourites
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown
- Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot
- 'I'm very keen to take her on' - In The Know tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy are against a big-race favourite on Friday
- Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Royal Ascot
- 'In terms of pure ability, he's too big a price' - Keith Melrose and Paul Kealy are taking on the Gold Cup favourites