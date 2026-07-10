WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Super Saturday at Newmarket, York and Ascot

Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy and Tom Segal as they preview a huge day of racing from Newmarket, York and Ascot this Super Saturday.

The Group 1 July Cup takes centre stage at Newmarket, with competitive action also coming from York and Ascot as the team assess the key races, biggest chances and best betting opportunities.

Tune in as the team reveals their best bets, identifies where the value lies and shares their verdicts ahead of a thrilling Saturday of racing.

Read more:

Venetian Sun's July Cup bid in the balance with Karl Burke concerned about Newmarket ground

2026 July Cup tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict

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