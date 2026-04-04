'I have a feeling this has been the plan for him all season' - Paul Kealy picks out a Irish National contender

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Paul Kealy and betting editor Keith Melrose believe Gordon Elliott can boost his title credentials with a bold show in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5.00 ) at Fairyhouse on Monday.

The Ben Pauling-trained The Jukebox Kid heads the betting and is a leading player for Britain but Kealy thinks Better Days Ahead will fare much better than his sixth in this race last year.

Better Days Ahead has finished second in a Grade 2 hurdle and chase at Navan this campaign and has been raced much more sparingly compared to his novice chase season.

Kealy said on In The Know : "The Jukebox Kid is progressive and is definitely on my shortlist. His penultimate win at Ascot has worked out well and he has to be a big player.

"I have a feeling this has been the plan for Better Days Ahead all season. The Irish National was his last run at the end of a busy campaign last season and he's been primed for it this time around. He's off a similar mark but he fully deserves it. He looks overpriced."

Melrose thinks Better Days Ahead's stablemate Search For Glory is one to keep on side.

He said: "Search For Glory was running a massive race in the Ultima when unseating at the last. He's not been given an unduly harsh rise by the Irish handicapper for what happened at Cheltenham."

Robbie Power: thinks the novices are the ones to focus on in the Irish National Credit: Edward Whitaker

Robbie Power joined the show to discuss the Irish Grand National, a race he landed on Our Duke in 2017.

Power thinks the novice chasers are the ones to keep on side. He said: "The Jukebox Kid is the right favourite and he ticks a lot of boxes. The Reynoldstown often throws up a good horse. If things go his way he could be hard to beat.

"Soldier In Milan is another interesting runner. He ticked a box to get a fourth run to qualify last time and you can judge him on previous form. C'Est Ta Chance has stamina, pace and jumps well, which are three big attributes for this race."

More key insight from In The Know

He had a nice eye-catching run over hurdles last time and that was a good prep for this. He was beaten 11 lengths by Constitution Hill at Southwell but he was giving him 7lb. His last run for Noel Meade tells you he's better than his Flat mark. If he's not a mid-90s horse on the Flat I'll be staggered. I think it's his race to lose.

Paul Kealy wouldn't be surprised if Gambino provides Dan Skelton with a first winner on the Flat in the Queen's Cup (3.05 ) at Musselburgh.

Guard Your Dreams has been running in much better races than this. He battered some of these in a qualifier at Warwick. He's had stiff tasks throughout his career but he's quite deadly in the right grade.

Keith Melrose likes the look of Guard Your Dreams in the Middle Distance Veterans Final (3.20 ) at Haydock.

Kala Conti is 14-1 in a place and that's a mad price. She thrashed Kargese early in the season and she hit the second fence at Sandown when still running fair enough behind Sixmilebridge at Sandown.

Paul Kealy thinks Kala Conti is overpriced in the WillowWarm Gold Cup (5.00 ) at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

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WATCH: Paul Kealy and Keith Melrose give their best bets for the weekend and the Irish Grand National

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