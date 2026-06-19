Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot 2026 is here and In The Know returns for day five of the biggest Flat meeting of the season.

Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders as they deliver their expert Royal Ascot day five tips, race-by-race analysis and best bets.



Sign up to Racing Post+ in time for Royal Ascot with 20% off Ultimate Annual, Tipping Annual or Insights Annual. Click here and sign up using code ASCOT26 . Offer ends Tuesday, June 30. New customers only. After a year you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.



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