'I'm very keen to take her on' - In The Know tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy are against a big-race favourite on Friday

It's day four of Royal Ascot and – with a huge field of 22 heading to post – the Commonwealth Cup (3.05 ) looks set to be a fantastic betting race.

Last year's Albany Stakes winner Venetian Sun heads the betting for Karl Burke, with Aidan O'Brien's Albert Einstein next best.

However, Pricewise's Tom Segal is taking on the market leaders and believes the value lies with French challenger Samangan .

Tom Segal fancies Samangan in the Commonwealth Cup Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Speaking on the Racing Post's preview show In The Know , he said: "I think Venetian Sun's best runs have come when there's been dig in the ground and I don't like too-good-to-be-true horses. Everything suggests she's a superstar and she might be, but this is a much stronger race.

"I'm very keen to take her on. For years, Keals and I used to laugh at French sprinters and now they are miles better than ours!

"I'm interested in Samangan. He won two Group races last year and has had incredible viable excuses for his two runs this season. Francis Graffard's horses were sick when he ran at Deauville and he went too keen next time.

"He is by Blue Point and he has an exceptional record at Royal Ascot; the problem is he's drawn in the middle."

Alan King: trainer of Insanity Credit: Sophie Webber Photography/Goffs

For Paul Kealy, who landed a 28-1 winner on Tuesday, the Alan King-trained Insanity is worth a second look in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (3.40 ).

He said: "The last winning outsider of this was trained by Alan King and I know Insanity hasn't got the best draw, but I do quite like his chance.

"He's very consistent and has been in the first three every time he's run at Ascot. Alan King has had two runners so far, one of them won and the other was a 40-1 fourth, so the horses run above themselves when the stable is going well."

More insight from In The Know

Precise is going to win, I probably think 4-7 is too big and I think she should be 1-3, really. I can't see True Love beating her this time.

Segal does not doubt the favourite for the Coronation Stakes (4.20 )

I was looking at Glyfada's past runs, and she looked really promising on her debut. I think everything is in her favour and she's going to run a massive race and it wouldn't surprise me if she was at least a stone better by the end of the season. I think she's going to go very close. I love the fact that Oisin Murphy has been booked for her.

Keals thinks this Donnacha O'Brien-trained filly has leading claims in the Sandringham Stakes (5.00 )

I think Jazl is a horse to watch out for, he's by No Way Never, who's already had a great Royal Ascot this week.

Segal is closing day four with Jazl in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse (6.10 )

Read more on day four at Royal Ascot:

'He can prove to be one of the best three-year-olds around' - Harry Wilson with his best bets for every race on day four of Royal Ascot

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Royal Ascot

'No surprise if he produces a huge performance' - why this horse can win on day four of Royal Ascot

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