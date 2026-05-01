Watch: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway preview the Guineas meeting at Newmarket this weekend

In The Know is back for the Flat and the focus is on the Guineas meeting at Newmarket this weekend.

Join Ross Brierley, Pricewise tipster Tom Segal and deputy betting editor Graeme Rodway as they preview the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket. The team also look at the other races on the ITV coverage.

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