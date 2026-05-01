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In The Know
Watch: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway preview the Guineas meeting at Newmarket this weekend
In The Know is back for the Flat and the focus is on the Guineas meeting at Newmarket this weekend.
Join Ross Brierley, Pricewise tipster Tom Segal and deputy betting editor Graeme Rodway as they preview the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket. The team also look at the other races on the ITV coverage.
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more inIn The Know
- 'If he doesn't stay I'll give up' - Tom Segal nominates his Grand National dark horse
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders join Ross Brierley to preview the 2026 Grand National at Aintree
- 'He's got a massive engine' - Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway pick out an 8-1 chance for the Melling Chase
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway join Ross Brierley to give their best bets for day two of the Grand National festival at Aintree
- WATCH: David Jennings, Paul Kealy and Johnny Dineen give their best bets for day one of the Grand National meeting
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