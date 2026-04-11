'If he doesn't stay I'll give up' - Tom Segal nominates his Grand National dark horse

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Tom Segal believes JP McManus's best chance of winning the Randox Health Grand National (4.00 ) is with his biggest-priced runner.

Speaking in the Racing Post's preview show In The Know, the man behind Pricewise put up Perceval Legallois as one of his primary fancies for the race, encouraged by his win in the Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Leopardstown last season.

Segal spoke up his trainer Gavin Cromwell's credentials in major races, while also pointing to the fact McManus's number-one-rider-to-be Harry Cobden has been booked to take the ride.

He said: "I think Perceval Legallois is an interesting runner, just because it's Gavin Cromwell. Gavin Cromwell wins big races. Look at how Inothewayurthinkin ran in the Gold Cup last year and this year, and Will The Wise today. It's just going to have been the plan. He was 10-1 third favourite last year after he rocketed home to win the Paddy Power.

"If he doesn't stay I'll give up. He's a certain stayer. He's got Harry Cobden on, they say he's not had a good season, but I thought he ran fine behind Heart Wood last time in the Tramore race. I think he's been kept back for this and I could see him going really well."

Segal also gave positive mentions to two other Willie Mullins contenders.

I Am Maximus: has a fine Grand National record

"I Am Maximus has run in it twice, he's won it and finished second so he's clearly going to run well," he said. "He's ten now and he's slightly up in the weights so I wouldn't have him as my number one choice, but it's perfectly plausible that he finishes in the frame again.

"The ground change could bring Captain Cody back to life because he looked a complete weapon in the Scottish Grand National. Monty's Star finished fourth in a Gold Cup is very classy, has been trained for the race and ran very well in an Irish Gold Cup last time. It's an absolutely brilliant race."

Grand National Festival 2026 Day 3 Preview | Tips from Robbie Wilders & Tom Segal | In The Know

More key insight from In The Know

I don't fancy any of the ones from Be Aware downwards. I think we've seen them do their stuff for the season and they're not good enough. I think Salvator Mundi will win very easy and I think he's different class to these. It's just about the jumping. He's just much faster than Kala Conti and I think he'll win.

Tom Segal can't see Salvator Mundi getting beaten in the Maghull Novices' Chase (12.45 )

I had a bit of a Hail Mary on Minella Rescue at the start of the week. I was trying to find some 66-1 shots to mix it up a bit. He went quite close in the Sefton last year – he was a real eye-catcher in that – and he's down to 136, he's got cheekpieces on and Ben Jones rides.

Robbie Wilders likes an outsider in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle (1.20 )

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