Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:11 KilbegganHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:11 KilbegganHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
In The Know

WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for King George day at Ascot

Join Ross Brierley, The Ante Postman Robbie Wilders and Pricewise Tom Segal as they preview the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes 2026 at Ascot.

One of the highlights of the Flat season takes centre stage as the team assess the runners, key contenders and best betting opportunities ahead of the Group 1 showpiece.

Tune in as the team reveal their best bets, analyse the market and share their verdicts ahead of a huge day of international racing at Ascot.

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £30 In Free Bets When You Deposit & Bet £10

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
CLAIM OFFER

Read more on the King George:

King George runner-by-runner guide: key quotes and Robbie Wilders' star ratings for every contender 

'He's totally unexposed against a field we know everything about' - Tom Segal's best bets for King George day at Ascot 

The Ballydoyle masterplan: how Aidan O'Brien's quartet will bid to control the King George and quell Calandagan 

World's best horse Calandagan faces his greatest test in a King George for the ages - and top punters are divided 

'He's the value and is no back-number' - why this horse can win the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inIn The Know

Last updated

iconCopy
more inIn The Know
more inIn The Know