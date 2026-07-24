WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for King George day at Ascot

Join Ross Brierley, The Ante Postman Robbie Wilders and Pricewise Tom Segal as they preview the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes 2026 at Ascot.

One of the highlights of the Flat season takes centre stage as the team assess the runners, key contenders and best betting opportunities ahead of the Group 1 showpiece.

Tune in as the team reveal their best bets, analyse the market and share their verdicts ahead of a huge day of international racing at Ascot.

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Read more on the King George:

King George runner-by-runner guide: key quotes and Robbie Wilders' star ratings for every contender

'He's totally unexposed against a field we know everything about' - Tom Segal's best bets for King George day at Ascot

The Ballydoyle masterplan: how Aidan O'Brien's quartet will bid to control the King George and quell Calandagan

World's best horse Calandagan faces his greatest test in a King George for the ages - and top punters are divided

'He's the value and is no back-number' - why this horse can win the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot

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