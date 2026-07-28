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WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day two of Glorious Goodwood
Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy and Pricewise Tom Segal as they preview all the action on ITV Racing for day two of the Qatar Goodwood festival.
The team analyse the biggest races of the second day, including:
- Sussex Stakes
- Oak Tree Stakes
- Molecomb Stakes
Expect expert horse racing tips, betting insight, ante-post analysis, value selections and their best bets for one of the biggest meetings of the Flat racing season.
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- Kwiff Glorious Goodwood free bets: get up to £40 for new customers
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more inIn The Know
- 'There's a chance of an upset and this horse has an enormous amount of ability' - Tom Segal is taking on Scandinavia and Trawlerman
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for day one of Glorious Goodwood
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for King George day at Ascot
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Super Saturday at Newmarket, York and Ascot
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown
more inBetting offers
- Kwiff Glorious Goodwood free bets: get up to £40 for new customers
- Best Galway Festival betting offers: claim £500+ in free bets for day two
- Tote Glorious Goodwood free bets offer: get £20 for day one
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day one
- Coral Glorious Goodwood Offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet just £5