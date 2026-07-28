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In The Know

WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day two of Glorious Goodwood

Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy and Pricewise Tom Segal as they preview all the action on ITV Racing for day two of the Qatar Goodwood festival.

The team analyse the biggest races of the second day, including:

  • Sussex Stakes
  • Oak Tree Stakes
  • Molecomb Stakes

Expect expert horse racing tips, betting insight, ante-post analysis, value selections and their best bets for one of the biggest meetings of the Flat racing season.

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