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In The Know
Watch: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders look ahead to Oaks day at Epsom
In The Know is back, and the Flat is here!
Join Ross Brierley, Pricewise Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders as they preview the Epsom Oaks at the famous Epsom Downs.
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more inIn The Know
- Watch: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway preview the Guineas meeting at Newmarket this weekend
- 'If he doesn't stay I'll give up' - Tom Segal nominates his Grand National dark horse
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders join Ross Brierley to preview the 2026 Grand National at Aintree
- 'He's got a massive engine' - Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway pick out an 8-1 chance for the Melling Chase
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway join Ross Brierley to give their best bets for day two of the Grand National festival at Aintree