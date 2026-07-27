WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for day one of Glorious Goodwood

Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipster Robbie Wilders and Pricewise Tom Segal as they preview all the action on ITV Racing for day one of the Qatar Goodwood festival.

The team analyse the biggest races of the opening day, including:

Goodwood Cup

Lennox Stakes

Vintage Stakes

Expect expert horse racing tips, betting insight, ante-post analysis, value selections and their best bets for one of the biggest meetings of the Flat racing season.

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