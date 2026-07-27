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WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for day one of Glorious Goodwood
Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipster Robbie Wilders and Pricewise Tom Segal as they preview all the action on ITV Racing for day one of the Qatar Goodwood festival.
The team analyse the biggest races of the opening day, including:
- Goodwood Cup
- Lennox Stakes
- Vintage Stakes
Expect expert horse racing tips, betting insight, ante-post analysis, value selections and their best bets for one of the biggest meetings of the Flat racing season.
Get £5 in Free Bets When You Place Any £10 Bet
- More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
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Confirmed runners and riders for day one of Glorious Goodwood including a Scandinavia and Trawlerman rematch
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Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inIn The Know
Last updated
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