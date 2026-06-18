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In The Know

Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot 2026 is here and In The Know returns for day four of the biggest Flat meeting of the season.

Join Ross Brierley, Tom Segal and Paul Kealy as they deliver their expert Royal Ascot day four tips, race-by-race analysis and best bets.

Sign up to Racing Post+ in time for Royal Ascot with 20% off Ultimate Annual, Tipping Annual or Insights Annual. Click here and sign up using code ASCOT26. Offer ends Tuesday, June 30. New customers only. After a year you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

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