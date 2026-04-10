'He's got a massive engine' - Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway pick out an 8-1 chance for the Melling Chase

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Our top tipsters are not convinced Heart Wood can complete the Cheltenham-Aintree double in the JCB Melling Chase (3.30 ) and are siding with an 8-1 chance.

Henry de Bromhead kicked off day one of the Grand National meeting in sterling fashion when Koktail Divin struck in the Manifesto Novices' Chase and he has the Friday favourite in Ryanair Chase winner Heart Wood.

However, both Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway can see Gidleigh Park returning to the winner’s enclosure for trainer Harry Fry.

The eight-year-old finished second over course and distance at the meeting last year when splitting Jango Baie and Impaire Et Passe. He has had just two runs this season. He set the early pace in the 1965 Chase before Jango Baie stormed clear and was then dropped down in trip for the Clarence House where he was pulled up.

Rodway said on In The Know: "I assume Gidleigh Park has been kept fresh with this race in mind, given that his best performance of last season was at the track. It was a monstrous performance first time out this season where he went at a quick pace and set the race up for Jango Baie to record a massive time.

"As a result of him going so fast, Harry Fry thought he could make a two-miler out of him at Ascot, and then he had a problem with his heart and he was never going in that strange race [the Clarence House].

"But he's got a massive engine and he's capable of winning. Fry has had two winners from his last six runners, but he has more runners over the next couple of days than he has had in the last two weeks and it's as if he is unloading them at Aintree.

"He'll either win or totally blow out, there's no middle ground."

Heart Wood winning the Ryanair Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Segal was in a similar camp and believes if anyone is to get in front of the market favourite, it is Fry's stable star.

He said: "I think Heart Wood is the one to beat but I do give Gidleigh Park a shot. To split Jango Baie and Impaire Et Passe here last year was really good and he does go well fresh."

Grand National Festival 2026 Day 2 Preview | Tips from Graeme Rodway & Tom Segal | In The Know

More key insight from In The Know

I haven't given up on Jordans Cross. You can completely ignore his Cheltenham run — he was beaten after one fence. He's got form around here and Honeyball does very well in these sorts of races.

Rodway hasn't put a line through Anthony Honeyball's Jordans Cross , who is 11-1 for the Mildmay (2.20 )

In the same way Barton Snow was in the Hunters' Chase, Madara was like that in the Plate. You just know what is going to happen. The Skeltons are really keen on him here again and he's only seven. He was the easiest winner at the festival.

Segal is keen on Madara at 4-1 for the Topham (4.05 )

I thought Boombawn was definitely being lined up for something at Aintree. He's actually run well against Gaelic Warrior and he's got Grade 1 form, but Madara has turned up here to spoil my party. Boombawn is incredibly well handicapped if he returns to his novice form we saw last season.

Rodway has been keen on Boombawn for a little while at 14-1 but is worried about stablemate Madara in the Topham (4.05)

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