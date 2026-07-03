WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown

Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy and Tom Segal as they preview the action from Sandown and Newmarket this Saturday.

The Coral-Eclipse is the feature race at Sandown, and with Constitution River and Hawk Mountain taking their chance for Aidan O'Brien, it is set up to be a quality affair.

Read more:

Modern icons and undisputed champions: seven great stallions to have won the Eclipse

'A potential superstar' - why this horse can win the Coral-Eclipse this weekend

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