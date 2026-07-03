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WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown
Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy and Tom Segal as they preview the action from Sandown and Newmarket this Saturday.
The Coral-Eclipse is the feature race at Sandown, and with Constitution River and Hawk Mountain taking their chance for Aidan O'Brien, it is set up to be a quality affair.
Read more:
Modern icons and undisputed champions: seven great stallions to have won the Eclipse
'A potential superstar' - why this horse can win the Coral-Eclipse this weekend
Coral-Eclipse free bets: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5
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more inIn The Know
- Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot
- 'I'm very keen to take her on' - In The Know tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy are against a big-race favourite on Friday
- Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Royal Ascot
- 'In terms of pure ability, he's too big a price' - Keith Melrose and Paul Kealy are taking on the Gold Cup favourites
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