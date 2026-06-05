WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your card for Derby day at Epsom

In The Know is back, and the Flat is here!

Join Ross Brierley, Pricewise Tom Segal and Racing Post Tipster Paul Kealy as they preview the Epsom Derby at the famous Epsom Downs Racecourse. The panel also preview the Group 1 Coolmore Coronation Cup.

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