'In terms of pure ability, he's too big a price' - Keith Melrose and Paul Kealy are taking on the Gold Cup favourites

Day three of Royal Ascot is upon us, with Thursday's action headlined by the Ascot Gold Cup .

Scandinavia heads the market as he bids to give Aidan O'Brien a record-extending tenth win in the Group 1, but he faces stern opposition from the promising Rahiebb and last year's winner Trawlerman .

However Paul Kealy, who landed a 28-1 winner on Wednesday, is taking them all on.

Al Riffa: Paul Kealy's pick for the Gold Cup Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"I am backing Al Riffa on the simple grounds that Joseph O'Brien is absolutely mustard at training stayers and if he can get him to stay the trip I think he'll win. I don't think any of the others, even Scandinavia, would be good enough to get within a length of the winner of the Hong Kong Vase. He won an Irish St Leger too.

"He was 14-1 last week but he's much shorter now. In terms of pure ability, he's too big a price."

Betting editor Keith Melrose is also taking on the market principals in the feature race and is siding with the George Scott-trained Caballo De Mar .

"I'm on Caballo De Mar," Melrose said. "Most of the time with the Gold Cup I like it when a horse has shown form under similar conditions. Having to tough it out over two and a half miles can be very different and Caballo De Mar has done it over this trip."

More insight from In The Know

He's got everything that a winner of this race would normally have apart from the tip top connections. He won a handicap at York which was won by Merchant on his way to winning this last year, the race at York has just been downgraded.

Melrose likes the look of Arc Ole Ole in the King George V Stakes

I'm giving him another chance. He's guaranteed to be better than he was at Lingfield when fourth in the Derby trial won by Maltese Cross. He hated the track and the race was run when Appleby was out of form.

Paul Kealy is taking on Endorsement with Maho Bay in the Hampton Court Stakes

He has a fantastic record at Ascot. He has finished second of 20, fourth of 15 and second of 28 on three of his five runs here. The last was in the Victoria Cup on his latest start.

Melrose likes the chances of track-specialist Great Acclaim in the Buckingham Palace Stakes



Read more on day three at Royal Ascot:

Ground stays good to firm at Ascot for Gold Cup day - and no rain now expected for the rest of the week

Ascot Gold Cup pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Graeme Rodway's ratings for every contender

'He went through the race like one with loads more to come' - Harry Wilson's best bets for every race on day three of Royal Ascot

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