Tuesday's Betfred World Matchplay darts predictions, day four betting tips and odds

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2026 Betfred World Matchplay dates, start times & TV info

Date Saturday, July 18 to Sunday, July 26

Start time 7.15pm Tuesday

Venue Winter Gardens, Blackpool

TV Sky Sports Action

Defending World Matchplay champion Luke Littler crashed in a 109.53 average in his 10-6 first-round win over Niko Springer and the Matchplay market leader will hope for another big performance when he meets Nathan Aspinall in round two.

2026 Betfred World Matchplay day four predictions

Gary Anderson

1pt 4-5 Boyles, Hills

Dirk van Duijvenbode

2pts 8-5 Hills

Nathan Aspinall +4.5 legs

1pt 4-5 Hills

Stephen Bunting

2pts 4-5 general

Gary Anderson vs Jonny Clayton

Gary Anderson steamed past Ryan Joyce 10-2 in the opening round, putting up a huge 109.96 average in the process.

The Flying Scotsman produced the performance of the Blackpool first round and the two-time world champion and 2018 World Matchplay winner is ready to beat Jonny Clayton.

Anderson enjoyed a good run to the semi-finals of last season’s World Championship but the Scot hasn’t been able to break Luke Littler’s grip on the sport’s major titles.

However, his numbers on the Pro Tour have been as strong as ever over the last 18 months and the Flying Scotsman is averaging 97.99 on the floor this term.

Clayton is a top-level performer but the Welshman has progressed past the second round on only two of his previous eight visits to Blackpool and a peak Anderson should prove too good.

Michael van Gerwen vs Dirk van Duijvenbode

Michael van Gerwen’s 10-6 first-round win over Andrew Gilding was far from convincing and more often than not we are seeing underwhelming performances rather than dominant wins from MVG at this stage of his career.

Of course, Mighty Mike has the class to put in a big performance on the Winter Gardens stage, but there have been disappointing efforts in the UK Open, World Masters and World Championships and the last three major events have yielded little success.

Dirk van Duijvenbode has worked his way back to his best and the Titan is in the top ten on the Pro Tour averages this season.

The concern is whether Van Duijvenbode can keep his cool on the big stage against his compatriot, but the 34-year-old has won two of his last three games against MVG and there is enough in the price to take the chance that the towering Dutchman will deliver in Blackpool.

Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall

Luke Littler was tied at 5-5 with Niko Springer in his first-round match at this year’s World Matchplay before the defending champion averaged over 121 in the final six legs of the contest to win 10-6.

Clearly a repetition of that effort would make the Nuke almost impossible to beat but Nathan Aspinall put up numbers of 105.32 in his 10-5 first-round win over Joe Cullen and the Stockport arrowsmith will not be intimidated by the challenge of facing darts’ leading light.

The Asp has won two of his last four meetings with Littler, which shows he has the game and belief to beat the Nuke, and while that may be a big ask in a best-of-21-leg Blackpool second-round tie, Aspinall has the game to reward handicap backers.

Josh Rock vs Stephen Bunting

Josh Rock was put in as 4-5 favourite for his first-round tie against Luke Woodhouse and now punters are being offered even-money that Rocky beats Stephen Bunting in round two.

The Northern Irishman has been way below his best over the last 12 months and the Antrim ace could average only 90.42 in his first-round success over Woodhouse.

Rock is down at number 27 on the Pro Tour averages this season and isn’t operating at the level which saw him make the semi-finals at the Winter Gardens last year.

Bunting struggled past Niels Zonneveld 13-12 in round one, but the Dutchman is a progressive performer and Bunting has a top-level peak game when the doubles click.

At 4-5, the Merseyside man looks too big a price.

Betfred World Matchplay FAQs

What is the format for the Betfred World Matchplay?

The Betfred World Matchplay features 32 players competing in a straight knockout tournament. First-round matches are the best of 19 legs, second round best of 21, quarter-finals best of 31, semi-finals best of 33 and the final is best of 35 legs.

Who is the favourite for the Betfred World Matchplay?

World champion Luke Littler is even-money to successfully defend the World Matchplay title. Luke Humphries is 9-2 and Wessel Nijman is a 12-1 shot with Gerwyn Price next in at 14-1.

Where can I watch the Betfred World Matchplay in the UK?

Every session of the 2026 Betfred World Matchplay is broadcast live on Sky Sports. Coverage runs throughout the tournament from the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Who won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay?

Luke Littler won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay, defeating James Wade 18-13 in the final at the Winter Gardens to claim the title for the first time.

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