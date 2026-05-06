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Premier League Darts Night 14 predictions, betting tips and odds: Iceman Price to play it cool against his good pal Clayton
The 2026 Premier League Darts season continues in Leeds on Thursday, May 7. Darts tipster Steve Davies has four tips for Night 14.
Premier League Darts 2026 – Night 14 date, start time & TV info
Date Thursday, May 7
Venue Leeds Arena, Leeds
Start time 7.15pm
TV Sky Sports Action
Former world champion Luke Humphries is assured of a hero’s reception at the Leeds Arena on Thursday and the Leeds United diehard could do with winning Night 14 to boost his chances of making the Premier League playoffs.
Cool Hand is currently on the outside looking in at the top four and has only three more chances to garner enough points to join Luke Littler, Johnny Clayton and one more of his Premier League pals at the O2 Arena on the last Thursday of the month.
Premier League Darts Night 14 betting tips & predictions
Gerwyn Price under 98.5 average v Johnny Clayton
2pts 4-5 bet365
Over 9.5 legs in Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen
2pts 5-4 general
Under 5.5 total 180s in Josh Rock v Luke Humphries
2pts 11-10 general
Stephen Bunting +1.5 legs v Gian van Veen
1pt 5-6 Betfair, Paddy Power
Premier League Night 14 preview
Gerwyn Price vs Johnny Clayton
2026 H2H: Price leads 4-1
Gerwyn Price loves playing his great mate Jonny Clayton.
Price had a three-year, ten-game winning record over Clayton which ended only on Night Three in Glasgow, but that was merely a blip as the Iceman has beaten the Ferret twice more since.
Gezzy is odds-on for victory and in need of the points, whereas Clayton is through to the playoffs and can relax.
One way in for a wager might be that the love-in lacks edge and doesn’t catch fire.
Price’s two previous opening-game appearances in this year’s Premier League have yielded low-90s averages and something similar can be expected.
Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen
2026 H2H: Littler leads 4-1
Luke Littler has piled up 13 points in the last three weeks to go top of the table and that spells danger for Michael van Gerwen.
Seven-time Premier League winner Van Gerwen has picked up just two points in that time and is in a battle to make the playoffs.
Littler ought to have too much yet each of their last seven Premier League duels have finished either 6-4 or 6-5, so expect the Dutchman to make a game of it.
Josh Rock vs Luke Humphries
2026 H2H: Humphries leads 1-0
Leeds fan Luke Humphries won in the West Yorkshire city on Night 14 last year and will be praying that history repeats itself.
His inconsistency, however, makes him a risk at short odds, even against bottom-placed Josh Rock, who can raise his game from time to time.
This could be tense for Cool Hand, so make the most of that by taking the 11-10 that there are under 5.5 match 180s.
Gian van Veen vs Stephen Bunting
2026 H2H: 1-1
It’s one win apiece between Gian van Veen and Stephen Bunting this year, with the Bullet winning 6-2 when they last met at the end of February.
Bunting is reeling from a trio of quarter-final exits, although he shouldn’t have lost to Price from 5-3 up last week.
This looks like a tight game in which case the Englishman on the handicap gets the nod.
2026 Premier League Darts standings
|Pos
|Points
|Nights
|Matches
|W
|RU
|SF
|QF
|Pl
|W
|L
|Ave
|1
|Luke Littler (Q)
|34
|5
|1
|3
|4
|27
|19
|8
|100.77
|2
|Jonny Clayton (Q)
|32
|4
|2
|3
|4
|28
|19
|9
|97.33
|3
|Gerwyn Price
|21
|2
|1
|4
|6
|23
|12
|11
|98.59
|4
|Michael van Gerwen
|18
|1
|3
|2
|7
|22
|10
|12
|97.34
|5
|Gian van Veen
|16
|0
|4
|2
|7
|23
|10
|13
|95.99
|6
|Luke Humphries
|16
|0
|2
|5
|6
|22
|9
|13
|100.5
|7
|Stephen Bunting
|11
|1
|0
|3
|9
|18
|6
|12
|98.24
|8
|Josh Rock
|8
|0
|0
|4
|9
|17
|4
|13
|94.53
2026 Premier League Darts Schedule
|Date
|Venue
|Feb 5
|Utilita Arena, Newcastle – Night winner: Michael van Gerwen
|Feb 12
|AFAS Dome, Antwerp – Night winner: Gerwyn Price
|Feb 19
|OVO Hydro, Glasgow – Night winner: Jonny Clayton
|Feb 26
|SSE Arena, Belfast – Night winner: Stephen Bunting
|Mar 5
|Utilita Arena, Cardiff – Night winner: Luke Littler
|Mar 12
|Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Night winner: Jonny Clayton
|Mar 19
|3Arena, Dublin - Night winner: Luke Littler
|Mar 26
|Uber Arena, Berlin - Night winner: Luke Littler
|Apr 2
|AO Arena, Manchester - Night Winner: Gerwyn Price
|Apr 9
|Brighton Centre - Night winner: Jonny Clayton
|Apr 16
|Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam - Night winner: Jonny Clayton
|Apr 23
|M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool - Night winner: Luke Littler
|Apr 30
|P & J Live, Aberdeen - Night winner: Luke Littler
|May 7
|Leeds Arena, Leeds
|May 14
|Utilita Arena, Birmingham
|May 21
|Utilita Arena, Sheffield
|May 28
|Playoffs The O2, London
Premier League Darts FAQs
What is the format for Premier League Darts?
The tournament features eight players competing in a knockout bracket every night. Players earn points based on their finishing position each week (5 for a win, 3 for runner-up, 2 for semi-finalists). All matches are played with a best-of-11-leg format. The semi-finals are best of 19 with the final a best-of-21-leg competition.
Who is in the 2026 Premier League Darts?
World champion Luke Littler is joined by automatic qualifiers Luke Humphries, Gian van Veen and Michael van Gerwen. Jonny Clayton, Stephen Bunting, Josh Rock and Gerwyn Price were chosen as wildcard selections by the PDC.
Where can I watch Premier League Darts in the UK?
Every match of the 2026 Premier League Darts season is broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports.
Who won the 2025 Premier League Darts?
Luke Humphries won the 2025 title, defeating Luke Littler 11-8 in a thrilling final at The O2.
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