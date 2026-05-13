Premier League Darts Night 15 predictions, betting tips and odds: Confident Clayton could bring an end to Littler's winning run

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Premier League Darts 2026 – Night 15 date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, May 14

Venue Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Start time 7.15pm

TV Sky Sports Action

Birmingham is the 15th and penultimate staging post on the road to the Premier League playoffs and there are still two places on finals night to be secured.

Gerwyn Price and Luke Humphries are in the box seat to accompany Luke Littler and Jonny Clayton to London's O2 on May 28, although any slip-ups by either man at the Birmingham Arena could prove costly.

Premier League Darts Night 15 betting tips & predictions

Josh Rock to beat Gian van Veen

2pts 11-10 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Luke Humphries vs Stephen Bunting Over 9.5 Legs

2pts 21-20 Hills

Michael van Gerwen 96.5 or more average vs Gerwyn Price

2pts 5-6 Betfair, Paddy Power

Jonny Clayton to beat Luke Littler

1pt 5-2 bet365, Hills

Premier League Night 15 preview

Josh Rock vs Gian van Veen

2026 H2H: Van Veen leads 2-0

First up in Birmingham are debutants Josh Rock and Gian van Veen, two players who have had very different competitions.

Rock is bottom and cannot make the playoffs while Van Veen is sixth and very much can.

Neither has played that well over recent Thursdays although Rock put in a fine performance in Graz at the weekend when he won the Austrian Open.

With the pressure off, take the World Cup winner to land the odds.

Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen

2026 H2H: Price leads 3-1

Third plays fifth in game two, a humdinger between two players who won't give an inch to their opponent.

Expect roars and snarls as the testosterone flows and also assume it is going to be a good game.

Price has won only one match in the last five weeks so looks an iffy favourite despite beating Van Gerwen twice this season.

The Green Machine won a Players Championship heat on Tuesday - a rare tournament win these days - and looked like a man who should have no problem soaring past an average of 96.5.

Luke Humphries vs Stephen Bunting

2026 H2H: Humphries leads 3-1

Cool Hand Luke was a clear second-favourite going into the Premier League but has made devilishly hard work of simply getting into the top four.

Stephen Bunting has spent all bar two weeks in either seventh or eighth place and has made even harder work of reaching the playoffs.

Inconsistency is the buzz word in this match. Humphries is too short and just like last week's meeting between the two which went the distance - Humphries won it 6-5 - expect another relative marathon.

Jonny Clayton vs Luke Littler

2026 H2H: 3-3

The final quarter-final is between the two qualifiers to date, two men with eyes on top spot.

The more relaxed Jonny Clayton probably isn't too bothered whether he finishes first or second, whereas Luke Littler has made no secret of his wish to set yet more records.

This will be their seventh meeting in this season's Premier League and they have shared the spoils over the first six.

That suggests there's less between them than the odds imply and maybe the Welshman is worth chucking a dart at. Figuratively, of course.

2026 Premier League Darts standings

Pos

Points Nights Matches

W RU SF QF Pl W L Ave 1 Luke Littler (Q) 39

6 1 3 4 30 22 8 100.52 2 Jonny Clayton (Q) 34 4 2 4 4 30 20 10 97.42

3 Gerwyn Price 21 2 1 4 7 24 12 12 98.54 4 Luke Humphries

19 0 3 5 6 25 11 14 100.53

5 Michael van Gerwen 18 1 3 2 8 23 10 13 97.53

6 Gian van Veen

16 0 4 2 8 24 10 14 95.70 7 Stephen Bunting 13 1 0 4 9 20 7 13 98.14 8 Josh Rock 8 0 0 4 10 18 4 14 94.33

Scroll >>> table to view

2026 Premier League Darts Schedule

Date Venue Feb 5 Utilita Arena, Newcastle – Night winner: Michael van Gerwen Feb 12 AFAS Dome, Antwerp – Night winner: Gerwyn Price Feb 19 OVO Hydro, Glasgow – Night winner: Jonny Clayton Feb 26 SSE Arena, Belfast – Night winner: Stephen Bunting Mar 5 Utilita Arena, Cardiff – Night winner: Luke Littler Mar 12 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Night winner: Jonny Clayton Mar 19 3Arena, Dublin - Night winner: Luke Littler Mar 26 Uber Arena, Berlin - Night winner: Luke Littler Apr 2 AO Arena, Manchester - Night Winner: Gerwyn Price Apr 9 Brighton Centre - Night winner: Jonny Clayton Apr 16 Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam - Night winner: Jonny Clayton Apr 23 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool - Night winner: Luke Littler Apr 30 P & J Live, Aberdeen - Night winner: Luke Littler May 7 Leeds Arena, Leeds - Night winner: Luke Littler May 14 Utilita Arena, Birmingham May 21 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 28 Playoffs The O2, London

Premier League Darts FAQs

What is the format for Premier League Darts?

The tournament features eight players competing in a knockout bracket every night. Players earn points based on their finishing position each week (5 for a win, 3 for runner-up, 2 for semi-finalists). All matches are played with a best-of-11-leg format. The semi-finals are best of 19 with the final a best-of-21-leg competition.

Who is in the 2026 Premier League Darts?

World champion Luke Littler is joined by automatic qualifiers Luke Humphries, Gian van Veen and Michael van Gerwen. Jonny Clayton, Stephen Bunting, Josh Rock and Gerwyn Price were chosen as wildcard selections by the PDC.

Where can I watch Premier League Darts in the UK?

Every match of the 2026 Premier League Darts season is broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Who won the 2025 Premier League Darts?

Luke Humphries won the 2025 title, defeating Luke Littler 11-8 in a thrilling final at The O2.

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