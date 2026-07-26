Sunday's Betfred World Matchplay final darts predictions, betting tips and odds

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2026 Betfred World Matchplay final, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, July 26

Start time 8.10pm

Venue Winter Gardens, Blackpool

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Action

Luke Littler takes on Gerwyn Price in the final of the World Matchplay on Sunday and the defending champion is favourite to continue his Winter Gardens masterclass.

The Nuke is 1-9 to retain the title he won in Blackpool 12 months ago, while Price is 6-1 for an upset success.

Best bet

Gerwyn Price +7.5 legs

2pts 4-5 Hills

Betfred World Matchplay final predictions

Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler holds nearly every major title in darts, but the Nuke has taken the sport to a new level in this year’s World Matchplay.

The defending Blackpool champion has delivered a series of stunning performances to reach the final and the numbers have been staggering.

The world champion averaged 109.53 in a 10-6 round one win over Niko Springer, 113.68 when beating Nathan Aspinall 11-8 in round two, 109.57 in a 16-7 quarter-final success over Josh Rock and 110.88 to beat Dirk van Duijvenbode and reach the Blackpool final.

Phil Taylor’s Matchplay match record of 114.99 still stands, but the Power’s record tournament average of 111.54 from the 2009 European Championship is under serious threat.

Littler has looked pretty much unbeatable in Blackpool and Gerwyn Price has the almost impossible task of stopping the Nuke from retaining his Blackpool title.

The Iceman is a 6-1 shot to pull off a shock and those odds indicate the size of the task ahead of the Welshman in Sunday's final.

Price hasn’t been given much of a chance of upsetting Littler, but the Iceman will believe otherwise and that confidence could be key.

The head-to-head record will show that Littler has won each of his last nine meetings with the Markham man, but four of those successes have come in a deciding leg or set.

The Iceman should have beaten Littler in the World Masters semi-finals in February, and Price lost 10-9 to the Nuke in the Premier League semi-finals in May.

The Welshman has struggled to get the better of the world champion, but he has been able to keep things tight against the 19-year-old in the bulk of their meetings.

Price crushed Gian van Veen 17-10 in the Matchplay semi-finals and averaged 102.78 in his last-eight win over Ross Smith, so he is clearly in good shape.

Price can be backed at 4-5 with a 7.5-leg start on the handicap in the best-of-35-leg final, and the Iceman has a peak level and the belief to make that a winning bet.

Betfred World Matchplay FAQs

What is the format for the Betfred World Matchplay?

The Betfred World Matchplay features 32 players competing in a straight knockout tournament. First-round matches are the best of 19 legs, second round best of 21, quarter-finals best of 31, semi-finals best of 33 and the final is best of 35 legs.

Where can I watch the Betfred World Matchplay in the UK?

Every session of the 2026 Betfred World Matchplay is broadcast live on Sky Sports. Coverage runs throughout the tournament from the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Who won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay?

Luke Littler won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay, defeating James Wade 18-13 in the final at the Winter Gardens to claim the title for the first time.

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