Premier League Darts: Night 12 predictions and darts betting tips

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Premier League Darts: Night 12 date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, April 23

Venue Liverpool Arena, Liverpool

Start time 7pm

TV Sky Sports Action

It’s crunch time in the Premier League with only four weeks of regular season action remaining.

Jonny Clayton and Luke Littler are assured of a place at Finals Night, but the remaining six arrowsmiths will be desperate for points in Liverpool.

Best bets

Gian van Veen to win Night 12

1pt each-way 10-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Gian van Veen to beat Gerwyn Price

1pt 11-8 general

Luke Humphries to beat Luke Littler

1pt 6-4 general

Premier League Darts: Week 12 preview

Gerwyn Price opened up at 8-11 to beat Gian van Veen in the Liverpool quarter-finals, but the Iceman has been cut to 4-7 to progress to the last four.

The Welshman was in excellent form when winning the European Grand Prix in Germany at the weekend and it’s difficult to doubt the Markham man.

However, the market may have moved a little too far in favour of Price and it’s worth remembering that Van Veen is the World Championship runner-up.

The Giant was beaten by a peak performance from Luke Humphries in Rotterdam last Thursday, but there wasn’t much wrong with the Dutchman’s effort and Van Veen should be closing in on his best level following illness.

At 11-8, there is enough in his price to punt the Giant to stand tall in Liverpool.

It’s a lopsided draw on Merseyside with Luke Littler, Humphries and Michael van Gerwen in the bottom section and Van Veen can also be backed each-way on the nightly winner market.

Betfair and Paddy Power go 10-1 and the place part of that offer appears far too big. The Dutchman should be pick-‘em at worst in a semi-final against Stephen Bunting or Jonny Clayton and the Giant can land an each-way return.

Luke Humphries can land a blow in playoff battle Credit: Getty Images

Skipping ahead to the final last-eight contest of the night, Humphries looks the bet to win the battle of the Lukes.

Points in Liverpool are a must for Cool Hand, with his place at the O2 Arena in May under threat.

The Newbury man went down 6-5 to the Nuke in Rotterdam last week, but Humphries put up an average of 103 to Littler’s 100.85 and he can certainly be considered an unfortunate loser.

Of course, Littler has levels above those numbers, but that also applies to Cool Hand and the Lukes are putting up almost identical averages in the Premier League this season.

Points aren’t as pressing for the world champion Littler, who wasn’t exactly in blistering form when losing 6-4 to Clayton in last Thursday’s Rotterdam final.

Clearly, the Dutch crowd played their part in the Nuke’s defeat but, at 6-4, Humphries looks worth a punt in Liverpool.

Premier League Darts standings

Pos

Nights Matches Legs Pts Won RU SF QF Pld W L For Against 1 Jonny Clayton 29 4 1 3 3 24 17 7 125 97 2 Luke Littler 24 3 1 3 4 21 13 8 108 101 3 Gerwyn Price 19 2 1 3 5 20 11 9 102 85 4 Michael van Gerwen 16 1 3 1 6 19 9 10 85 83 5 Luke Humphries 13 0 1 5 5 18 7 11 79 88 6 Gian van Veen 12 0 4 0 7 19 8 11 78 91 7 Stephen Bunting 11 1 0 3 7 16 6 10 67 74 8 Josh Rock 8 0 0 4 7 15 4 11 52 77 Scroll >>> table to view

Premier League Darts betting odds

Click here to sign up with William Hill to bet on Night 12 of this year's Premier League Darts. Here are the latest odds:

Night winner Odds Luke Littler 11-8 Gerwyn Price 7-2 Luke Humphries 7-1 Gian van Veen 15-2 Jonny Clayton 8-1 Michael van Gerwen 10-1 Stephen Buntin 14-1 Josh Rock 14-1

Odds correct at time of publication

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