Wednesday's Betfred World Matchplay darts predictions, day five betting tips and odds

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2026 Betfred World Matchplay dates, start times & TV info

Date Saturday, July 18 to Sunday, July 26

Start time 7.15pm tonight

Venue Winter Gardens, Blackpool

TV Sky Sports Action

Cameron Menzies' victory over 2024 World Matchplay champion Luke Humphries has opened up the bottom half of the draw and there are four cracking second-round ties in Blackpool this evening.

2026 Betfred World Matchplay day five predictions

Ross Smith -2.5 legs

1pt 11-10 general

Wessel Nijman -2.5 legs

1pt 6-5 general

Gerwyn Price

2pta 4-6 bet365

Ryan Searle

3pts 11-10 Hills

Cameron Menzies vs Ross Smith

Ross Smith was at his big-scoring best when hitting seven maximums in his 10-6 first-round win over Kevin Doets and Smudger can follow up against Cameron Menzies.

The Kent arrowsmith averaged 100.55 in that first-round tie and the scoring power and timing was enough to beat numbers of 104.19 from an impressive Doets.

Menzies pulled off a big shock when beating Luke Humphries in round one and the threat of the Scot has to be taken seriously.

However, Smith has won three titles this season and the former European Champion is operating close to his peak.

Smudger can be backed at 11-10 giving Menzies a 2.5-leg start and that looks a value wager.

Gian van Veen vs Wessel Nijman

Wessel Nijman and Gian van Veen meet in an all-Dutch second-round showdown and the betting gives a clear indication of how Nijman is progressing.

The 26-year-old is 8-13 to beat last season’s World Championship runner-up and it is easy to see why.

Nijman has been a winning machine, taking down six Players Championship events as well as the European Darts Trophy and Slovak Darts Open this term.

The Uitgeest man is averaging 97.60 on the Pro Tour, numbers which overshadow Van Veen’s 92.81 and the Giant has been struggling to find his best form.

Nijman blitzed Van Veen 6-1 on his way to the European Darts Trophy in their most recent meeting and another comfortable success awaits in Blackpool.

Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross

Gerwyn Price will need to improve on his 11-9 first-round success over Martin Schindler, but the Iceman found a way to get through that tie and there has to be more to come.

The Welshman is averaging a whopping 101.22 across 28 games on the Pro Tour this term and that’s a clear indication of the level Price is operating at.

The Markham man has roared to success in limited visits to Players Championship and European Tour events this season and the fearsome Welshman should be ready to make a mark on a major tournament.

Rob Cross has shown a lot of improvement over the last couple of months and Voltage dismissed the challenge of Danny Noppert 10-3 in round one.

However, that is a slim sample size to make Cross 5-4 to beat Price and the Iceman can freeze out his rival.

James Wade vs Ryan Searle

Ryan Searle has been one of the most reliable and impressive performers on the floor for many years but now Heavy Metal is ready to rock on the big stage.

A run to the semi-finals of last season’s World Championship indicates that performing in major events is no issue to the Somerset man and there was a lot to like about Searle’s 10-6 first-round success against the capable Willie O’Connor.

James Wade has been playing as well as ever over the last 12 months and the Machine was good enough to reach the final of this season’s UK Open.

The 2007 Matchplay king is not easily opposed but the odds about the 43-year-old are too short and at 11-10, Heavy Metal is ready to rock Blackpool.

Betfred World Matchplay FAQs

What is the format for the Betfred World Matchplay?

The Betfred World Matchplay features 32 players competing in a straight knockout tournament. First-round matches are the best of 19 legs, second round best of 21, quarter-finals best of 31, semi-finals best of 33 and the final is best of 35 legs.

Who is the favourite for the Betfred World Matchplay?

World champion Luke Littler is 4-5 to successfully defend the World Matchplay title.

Where can I watch the Betfred World Matchplay in the UK?

Every session of the 2026 Betfred World Matchplay is broadcast live on Sky Sports. Coverage runs throughout the tournament from the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Who won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay?

Luke Littler won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay, defeating James Wade 18-13 in the final at the Winter Gardens to claim the title for the first time.

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