Premier League Darts Night 13 predictions, betting tips and odds: Bunting worth punting in Aberdeen

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2026 Premier League Darts Night 13 date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, April 30

Venue P&J Live, Aberdeen

Start time 7.15pm

TV Sky Sports Action

Jonny Clayton and Luke Littler have nailed down their playoff places with four Premier League nights still to be negotiated, and that leaves the other six with much to play for on Night 13 in Aberdeen.

Premier League Darts Night 13 betting tips & predictions

Josh Rock average over 95.5 vs Luke Littler

3pts 5-6 bet365

Stephen Bunting to beat Gerwyn Price

2pts 7-4 general

Johnny Clayton average over 96.5 vs Gian van Veen

2pts 4-5 bet365

Michael van Gerwen to beat Luke Humphries

2pts 6-5 general

Premier League Night 13 preview

Josh Rock vs Luke Littler

2026 H2H: Littler leads 4-0

Luke Littler returned to winning ways in Liverpool last Thursday and with the spring back in his step he should see off Josh Rock as he usually does.

These two have met seven times throughout their career - four of those this year - and The Nuke has won the lot.

Rock is making a late bid for the playoffs with four semis in the past five weeks, but he's unlikely to progress from this one.

However, the Northern Irishman averaged 104 on his previous Premier League meeting with the world champ - when he lost 6-4 - and he can post an average beyond 95.5.

Stephen Bunting vs Gerwyn Price

2026 H2H: Price leads 2-0

Stephen Bunting beat Gerwyn Price 6-4 on the P&J Live stage 12 months ago and that has to encourage him to believe he can defy the odds this week.

Gezzy is having an odd year, producing fireworks and winning titles but also looking flat at times and he is on a streak of three straight quarter-final losses to dent his playoff prospects.

He is still eight points better off than his opponent, but the Bullet can make inroads into that this week.

Jonny Clayton vs Gian van Veen

2026 H2H: Clayton leads 3-1

Jonny Clayton has won his last three Premier League tussles against Gian van Veen, most recently 6-5 in a thriller last week in Liverpool.

The Ferret has averaged more than 102 in two of those, so the Dutchman clearly brings out the best in him.

Take Clayton to average over 96.5 on this occasion.

Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen

2026 H2H: 2-2

There is no doubt that Luke Humphries is enduring a miserable campaign with only one final appearance in 12 weeks of action.

He heads for the Granite City after four quarter-final losses in the last five weeks and he looks fragile.

In contrast, Michael van Gerwen has defied expectations given he didn't have a particularly enjoyable 2025, yet he's the one in the box seat for a playoff place, not Humphries.

Van Gerwen won their last Premier League meeting - a 6-3 win in Berlin on Night Eight - and on current form arguably should not be the outsider.

2026 Premier League Darts Schedule

Date Venue Feb 5 Utilita Arena, Newcastle – Night winner: Michael van Gerwen Feb 12 AFAS Dome, Antwerp – Night winner: Gerwyn Price Feb 19 OVO Hydro, Glasgow – Night winner: Jonny Clayton Feb 26 SSE Arena, Belfast – Night winner: Stephen Bunting Mar 5 Utilita Arena, Cardiff – Night winner: Luke Littler Mar 12 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Night winner: Jonny Clayton Mar 19 3Arena, Dublin - Night winner: Luke Littler Mar 26 Uber Arena, Berlin - Night winner: Luke Littler Apr 2 AO Arena, Manchester - Night Winner: Gerwyn Price Apr 9 Brighton Centre - Night winner: Jonny Clayton Apr 16 Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam - Night winner: Jonny Clayton Apr 23 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool - Night winner: Luke Littler Apr 30 P & J Live, Aberdeen May 7 First Direct Arena, Leeds May 14 Utilita Arena, Birmingham May 21 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 28 Playoffs The O2, London

Premier League Darts FAQs

What is the format for Premier League Darts?

The tournament features eight players competing in a knockout bracket every night. Players earn points based on their finishing position each week (5 for a win, 3 for runner-up, 2 for semi-finalists). All matches are played with a best-of-11-leg format. The semi-finals are best of 19 with the final a best-of-21-leg competition.

Who is in the 2026 Premier League Darts?

World champion Luke Littler is joined by automatic qualifiers Luke Humphries, Gian van Veen and Michael van Gerwen. Jonny Clayton, Stephen Bunting, Josh Rock and Gerwyn Price were chosen as wildcard selections by the PDC.

Where can I watch Premier League Darts in the UK?

Every match of the 2026 Premier League Darts season is broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Who won the 2025 Premier League Darts?

Luke Humphries won the 2025 title, defeating Luke Littler 11-8 in a thrilling final at The O2.

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