Sunday's Betfred World Matchplay predictions, day two betting tips and odds

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2026 Betfred World Matchplay dates, start times & TV info

Date Saturday, July 18–Sunday, July 26

Start time 1pm Sunday

Venue Winter Gardens, Blackpool

TV Sky Sports Action

The Betfred World Matchplay kicked off on Saturday and there are some big first-round clashes on Sunday.

Three-time winner Michael van Gerwen starts against Andrew Gilding while former winners Gary Anderson and James Wade are also in action over two sessions.

Betfred World Matchplay day one predictions

J Wade -2.5 legs vs J Wattimena

2pts 7-5 BoyleSports

J Clayton -2.5 legs vs D Heta

1pt 5-4 BoyleSports

Don't miss Steve Davies's outright tips for the Betfred World Matchplay

2026 Betfred World Matchplay day two preview

Day two of the World Matchplay features some cracking first-round ties and veteran of this tournament James Wade is fancied to get off to a winning start against Jermaine Wattimena.

The Machine won in Blackpool in 2007 and has shown renewed spark at the Matchplay in recent years, reaching the semi-final two years ago before falling to Luke Littler in 2025 final.

There have been some major positives from his form this season too, reaching the final of the UK Open in March. He is a veteran player who relishes the big stage, something which cannot necessarily be said for Wattimena.

The Dutchman has lost in the first round in four of his five appearances in Blackpool and the form of his runners-up finish in the recent European Darts Open is dubious considering the strength of the field and the fact that he didn’t average above 92 in any of his games.

Take Wade to overcome a 2.5-leg deficit on the handicap.

Earlier in the day, Jonny Clayton looks a solid bet to beat Damon Heta, who is tumbling down the rankings.

Just two years since he was world number six, Heta has slipped to 23 following a fruitless year. Clayton has reached the last four of the Matchplay in two of the last three seasons and finished second in the table in this year’s Premier League.

Heta has departed in the first round of this tournament in four of the past five years and Clayton should also cover the 2.5-leg handicap.

Betfred World Matchplay FAQs

What is the format for the Betfred World Matchplay?

The Betfred World Matchplay features 32 players competing in a straight knockout tournament. First-round matches are the best of 19 legs, second round best of 21, quarter-finals best of 31, semi-finals best of 33 and the final is best of 35 legs.

Who is the favourite for the Betfred World Matchplay?

World champion Luke Littler is even-money to successfully defend the World Matchplay title. Luke Humphries is 9-2 and Wessel Nijman is a 12-1 shot with Gerwyn Price next in at 14-1.

Where can I watch the Betfred World Matchplay in the UK?

Every session of the 2026 Betfred World Matchplay is broadcast live on Sky Sports. Coverage runs throughout the tournament from the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Who won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay?

Luke Littler won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay, defeating James Wade 18-13 in the final at the Winter Gardens to claim the title for the first time.

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