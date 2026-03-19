Premier League Darts Night Seven predictions, betting tips and odds: Clayton and the crew seek Dublin delight

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2026 Premier League Darts Night Seven date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, March 19

Venue 3Arena, Dublin

Start time 7pm

TV Sky Sports Action

Jonny Clayton has been scythed to 8-1 from a season-opening 50-1 to win the Premier League after becoming the first player to collect two Thursday night triumphs last week.

Now The Ferret and the rest of the field are off to Dublin for Night Seven with the Welshman a 10-1 shot to make it a hat-trick of wins.

Premier League rookie Gian Van Veen had been due to face Michael van Gerwen, but has pulled out of the event suffering with kidney stones, so the three-time world champion gets a bye to the semi-finals.

Premier League Darts Night Seven betting tips & predictions

Stephen Bunting Over 96.5 Ave vs Luke Littler

3pts 10-11 bet365

Gerwyn Price -1.5 vs Josh Rock

2pts Evs BoyleSports

Jonny Clayton +1.5 vs Luke Humphries

2pts 10-11 Hills

Premier League Night Seven preview

Stephen Bunting vs Luke Littler

Luke Littler has won six of his last eight match-ups with Stephen Bunting, including four out of five in last year's Premier League, though they haven't met since October.

Both beaten semi-finalists in Nottingham last Thursday, Littler comes in rested after swerving the shenanigans in Gottingen where he can't handle the Dutch crowds.

The Nuke's two trips to the 3Arena in this competition have ended in first-hurdle falls so he needs it to be third-time lucky against the inconsistent Bullet.

Take Bunting to average over 96.5. His tournament average is 98.6 and in Littler's ten matches played to date, eight of his opponents have posted averages over 96.5, seven of them posting three figures. He just brings out the best in his rivals.

Josh Rock vs Gerwyn Price

Josh Rock is looking to make it seventh time lucky in his debut Premier League season Credit: Getty Images

It is played six, lost six for debutant Josh Rock and last week's wretched 6-1 drubbing by Bunting hardly augurs well for this showdown with Gerwyn Price.

The Iceman heads across the Irish Sea on the back of reaching the final of the European Darts Trophy and his confidence is high. Take the Welshman to cover the spread.

Jonny Clayton vs Luke Humphries

Jonny Clayton and Luke Humphries meet for the third week in a row with The Ferret aiming to make it a hat-trick of wins.

Clayton beat Cool Hand 6-4 in the semis in Cardiff and 6-1 in last week's final and, certainly for now anyway, looks to have the measure of the world number two.

Clayton is top of the league because he is playing well and as an absolute minimum expect him to land handicap glory.

2026 Premier League Darts Schedule

Date Venue Feb 5 Utilita Arena, Newcastle – Night winner: Michael van Gerwen Feb 12 AFAS Dome, Antwerp – Night winner: Gerwyn Price Feb 19 OVO Hydro, Glasgow – Night winner: Jonny Clayton Feb 26 SSE Arena, Belfast – Night winner: Stephen Bunting Mar 5 Utilita Arena, Cardiff – Night winner: Luke Littler Mar 12 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Night winner: Jonny Clayton Mar 19 3Arena, Dublin Mar 26 Uber Arena, Berlin Apr 2 AO Arena, Manchester Apr 9 Brighton Centre Apr 16 Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam Apr 23 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Apr 30 P & J Live, Aberdeen May 7 First Direct Arena, Leeds May 14 Utilita Arena, Birmingham May 21 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 28 Playoffs The O2, London

Premier League Darts FAQs

What is the format for Premier League Darts?

The tournament features eight players competing in a knockout bracket every night. Players earn points based on their finishing position each week (5 for a win, 3 for runner-up, 2 for semi-finalists). All matches are played with a best-of-11-leg format. The semi-finals are best of 19 with the final a best-of-21-leg competition.

Who is in the 2026 Premier League Darts?

World champion Luke Littler is joined by automatic qualifiers Luke Humphries, Gian van Veen and Michael van Gerwen. Jonny Clayton, Stephen Bunting, Josh Rock and Gerwyn Price were chosen as wildcard selections by the PDC.

Where can I watch Premier League Darts in the UK?

Every match of the 2026 Premier League Darts season is broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Who won the 2025 Premier League Darts?

Luke Humphries won the 2025 title, defeating Luke Littler 11-8 in a thrilling final at The O2.

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