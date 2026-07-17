Saturday's Betfred World Matchplay predictions, day one betting tips and odds

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

2026 Betfred World Matchplay dates, start times & TV info

Date Saturday, July 18–Sunday, July 26

Start time 7pm Saturday

Venue Winter Gardens, Blackpool

TV Sky Sports Action

The Betfred World Matchplay starts in Blackpool on Saturday night and reigning champion Luke Littler is the star attraction as he takes on Nico Springer in his Winter Gardens opener.

However, the best bets on day one come in matches featuring Josh Rock and Stephen Bunting.

Betfred World Matchplay day one predictions

L Woodhouse to beat J Rock

2pts 11-10 general

S Bunting -2.5 legs vs N Zonneveld

2pts 6-5 general

Don't miss Steve Davies's outright tips for the Betfred World Matchplay

2026 Betfred World Matchplay day one preview

It's an elite field at the World Matchplay so there are not many easy rides for the seeded players, but Josh Rock surely feels he's drawn the shortest straw this year.

Seven seeds fell at the first 12 months ago and Rock is one of those who looks vulnerable this time having been paired with Luke Woodhouse.

They open proceedings at the Winter Gardens on Saturday night and Woody gets the nod.

Woodhouse is looking to build on a fantastic summer which started at the back end of May with a first Players Championship title and then two weeks later his first European Tour event success at the Baltic Sea Darts Open.

Rock emerged from a difficult Premier League and land the Austrian Darts Open but this bet is more about the rise of Woodhouse than any startling drop in the form of the Northern Ireland former World Cup winner.

Niels Zonneveld beat Michael Smith and almost toppled Jonny Clayton at Alexandra Palace but seems to have gone into a summer hibernation.

That has to be a concern for the left-hander on his Matchplay debut where he has to tackle crowd favourite Stephen Bunting.

The Bullet is hardly firing on all cylinders but a record of five quarter-finals or better since mid-May in Players Championship events says he isn't far away.

He has played Zonneveld five times and won all five – two of them this year – and can make it six in a row with something in hand.

Betfred World Matchplay FAQs

What is the format for the Betfred World Matchplay?

The Betfred World Matchplay features 32 players competing in a straight knockout tournament. First-round matches are the best of 19 legs, second round best of 21, quarter-finals best of 31, semi-finals best of 33 and the final is best of 35 legs.

Who is the favourite for the Betfred World Matchplay?

World champion Luke Littler is even-money to successfully defend the World Matchplay title. Luke Humphries is 9-2 and Wessel Nijman is a 12-1 shot with Gerwyn Price next in at 14-1.

Where can I watch the Betfred World Matchplay in the UK?

Every session of the 2026 Betfred World Matchplay is broadcast live on Sky Sports. Coverage runs throughout the tournament from the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Who won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay?

Luke Littler won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay, defeating James Wade 18-13 in the final at the Winter Gardens to claim the title for the first time.

Read more from Racing Post Sport:

France vs England: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Spain vs Argentina: 13-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.