Premier League Darts Finals Night predictions, betting tips and odds: Cool Hand can complete remarkable comeback

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Premier League Darts 2026 – Finals Night date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, May 28

Venue The O2, London

Start time 7.15pm

TV Sky Sports Action

Premier League Darts Finals Night betting tips & predictions

Luke Humphries to win Premier League

2pts 9-4 bet365

Luke Littler to win & Most 180s Double vs Gerwyn Price

2pts 11-8 bet365

Luke Humphries Over 99.5 Ave vs Jonny Clayton

2pts 5-6 Paddy Power

Premier League Finals Night preview

Luke Humphries has finished the Premier League season in tasty form and the defending champion can take that into Finals Night at London's O2 Arena and retain his crown.

Sitting in seventh place after Night Ten, Cool Hand was in serious danger of missing out on the playoffs altogether after a fairly indifferent campaign.

But timing is everything in sport and the world number two has come with a real surge, picking up 14 points from the last four rounds of action to not only qualify but to do so in third place.

And now he can go on and land odds of 9-4 by beating Jonny Clayton in his best-of-19 legs semi-final and then either Luke Littler or Gerwyn Price in the final over a best-of-21 legs.

Littler, the champion on debut in 2025, takes on Price in the first semi and a Battle of the Lukes, looks to be on the cards.

The two men met just last Thursday in Sheffield, when Humphries raced to a thumping 6-1 success in the semi-final stage, the kind of result that simply would not have happened earlier in the competition.

Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price

2026 H2H: Littler leads 8-1

Gerwyn Price is way too stubborn, far too feisty and just too downright good to be written off entirely - but pretty much everything looks against him in the first semi-final.

The Welshman has finished the campaign in worse form than any of the semi-finalists with just four wins in the past seven weeks.

Over the same period The Nuke has won three Thursday nights.

Gezzy did win last month's European Grand Prix - Littler wasn't in the field - so Price clearly hasn't forgotten where the treble-20 bed is. It's just that he is blowing more cold than hot right now and that's a worry over a longer best-of-19 legs where the world champ can get into a rhythm and reel off legs galore.

These two have met nine times this season and Littler has won the last eight including their six meetings in the Premier League.

In rhe last of those clashes, Night 13 in Aberdeen, Littler won 6-1 and bossed the 180s count 4-0.

He is averaging a maximum every 2.6 legs on Premier League duty compared to Price's one every 3.3. Over the longer range that gulf should be accentuated.

Littler looks the bet but so does the match double on Littler to win and hit the most 180s.

Jonny Clayton vs Luke Humphries

2026 H2H: Clayton leads 3-2

Jonny Clayton's quest to top the table fell short as he ran out of steam, winning just one match over the last four weeks.

Over the same period Luke Humphries was on fire and looks to have a definite edge going into this second semi-final.

Certainly the oddsmakers are right behind the Englishman, who goes off to a 2-5 chance.

And having beaten Littler on each of the last two Thursdays, plus Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price, just to make the top four, he looks like he is buzzing.

His tournament average of 101.2 is the best in the field and it would be no surprise to see him average over 99.5.

That's the sort of form Humphries is in and it's why he can sweep past Clayton and go on to retain his title.

2026 Premier League Darts final standings

Pos

Points Nights Matches

W RU SF QF Pl W L Ave 1 Luke Littler (Q) 43 6 1 5 4 34 24 10 99.93 2 Jonny Clayton (Q) 34 4 2 4 6 32 20 12 97.55

3 Luke Humphries 27 1 4 5 6 31 16 15 101.20 4 Gerwyn Price 26 2 2 5 7 29 15 14 98.51

5 Stephen Bunting 18 2 0 4 10 24 10 14 98.49

6 Michael van Gerwen 18 1 3 2 10 25 10 15 97.24 7 Gian van Veen 18 0 4 3 9 27 11 16 96.02 8 Josh Rock 8 0 0 4 12 20 4 16 93.91

Scroll >>> table to view

2026 Premier League Darts Schedule

Date Venue Feb 5 Utilita Arena, Newcastle – Night winner: Michael van Gerwen Feb 12 AFAS Dome, Antwerp – Night winner: Gerwyn Price Feb 19 OVO Hydro, Glasgow – Night winner: Jonny Clayton Feb 26 SSE Arena, Belfast – Night winner: Stephen Bunting Mar 5 Utilita Arena, Cardiff – Night winner: Luke Littler Mar 12 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Night winner: Jonny Clayton Mar 19 3Arena, Dublin - Night winner: Luke Littler Mar 26 Uber Arena, Berlin - Night winner: Luke Littler Apr 2 AO Arena, Manchester - Night Winner: Gerwyn Price Apr 9 Brighton Centre - Night winner: Jonny Clayton Apr 16 Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam - Night winner: Jonny Clayton Apr 23 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool - Night winner: Luke Littler Apr 30 P & J Live, Aberdeen - Night winner: Luke Littler May 7 Leeds Arena, Leeds - Night winner: Luke Littler May 14 Utilita Arena, Birmingham: Luke Humphries May 21 Utilita Arena, Sheffield: Stephen Bunting May 28 Playoffs The O2, London

Premier League Darts FAQs

What is the format for Premier League Darts?

The tournament features eight players competing in a knockout bracket every night. Players earn points based on their finishing position each week (5 for a win, 3 for runner-up, 2 for semi-finalists). All matches are played with a best-of-11-leg format. The semi-finals are best of 19 with the final a best-of-21-leg competition.

Who is in the 2026 Premier League Darts?

World champion Luke Littler is joined by automatic qualifiers Luke Humphries, Gian van Veen and Michael van Gerwen. Jonny Clayton, Stephen Bunting, Josh Rock and Gerwyn Price were chosen as wildcard selections by the PDC.

Where can I watch Premier League Darts in the UK?

Every match of the 2026 Premier League Darts season is broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Who won the 2025 Premier League Darts?

Luke Humphries won the 2025 title, defeating Luke Littler 11-8 in a thrilling final at The O2.

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