Monday's Betfred World Matchplay darts predictions, day three betting tips and odds

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2026 Betfred World Matchplay dates, start times & TV info

Date Saturday, July 18 to Sunday, July 26

Start time 7.15pm Monday

Venue Winter Gardens, Blackpool

TV Sky Sports Action

The last nine runnings of the World Matchplay have featured nine different winners, but 2024 Blackpool tower Luke Humphries will be aiming to buck that trend.

Cool Hand was sent off the 9-2 second favourite for this year’s Winter Gardens event and the former world champion starts his title push against Cameron Menzies on a packed night of action.

2026 Betfred World Matchplay day three predictions

Kevin Doets

1pt 4-5 general

Gerwyn Price -2.5 legs

2pts 7-10 BoyleSports

Luke Humphries -3.5 legs

1pt 7-10 BoyleSports

Danny Noppert

3pts 11-8 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Ross Smith vs Kevin Doets

Kevin Doets is a rising force and is rightly rated as favourite for his first-round tie against experienced arrowsmith Ross Smith.

The Dutchman has won a Players Championship event this season, he has made a final on the European Tour and a Pro Tour average of 96.79 makes him a top-ten performer.

Doets, nicknamed Hawkeye, makes his World Matchplay debut, which can be viewed as a concern, but he has performed at his peak at the World Championship and that alleviates any doubts over his big-stage credentials.

Ross Smith is only slightly behind Doets on the numbers and has won three Pro Tour titles this season but lost in the first round of last season’s World Championship. The Kent arrowsmith has failed to win a match in three of his last four visits to Blackpool and the 37-year-old may have to give way to a progressive rival.

Gerwyn Price vs Martin Schindler

Gerwyn Price has been keeping a low profile this season but when the Iceman has been in action on the PDC circuit he has produced some fantastic darts.

The Welshman skipped a whole host of Pro Tour events following his win at Players Championship 6 in February and he has played in just one Euro Tour event since taking down the European Darts Grand Prix in April.

Price is averaging 101.22 across 28 matches on the floor this term and those numbers put him at the peak of the Pro Tour.

Martin Schindler is a capable performer but has won only two matches in the last four Players Championship events, three games in the last three European Tour competitions, and has never won a match in four previous visits to the World Matchplay.

Price is worth backing on the handicap to win comfortably against an opponent who is struggling for form.

Luke Humphries vs Cameron Menzies

Luke Littler’s dominance has taken the spotlight off Luke Humphries, who hasn’t won a major individual title since he scooped the 2025 Premier League.

However, there have been wins on the Pro Tour and European calendar this season and Cool Hand produced a blistering 104.05 when beating The Nuke 8-7 to land the US Darts Masters title last month.

The lack of major trophies suggests that Humphries has been below his best but his performances and numbers indicate that the former world champion is operating at his peak.

Humphries is averaging 101.22, to sit alongside Price at the top of the Pro Tour tree, and Cameron Menzies looks set to have a tough night in store.

Scotsman Menzies has a dangerous game but saves his best for the floor and he averaged only 81.35 in a 10-2 first-round defeat to Danny Noppert in the Matchplay last season.

A thumping Humphries victory appears far more likely than a strong effort from Menzies.

Danny Noppert vs Rob Cross

Last month’s Players Championship 22 success has Rob Cross on the up and the man known as Voltage also made the final of the Slovak Darts Open prior to the Pro Tour success.

But odds of 8-13 look too short for his clash with Danny Noppert, who is putting up a strong 94.92 average on tour this season and made four major semi-finals last term.

The Dutchman went to the quarter-finals of the World Masters and UK Open this season and there isn’t as much between the players as the prices suggest.

At 11-8, backing Noppert to tower over his Blackpool rival rates the strongest bet on the Winter Gardens card.

Betfred World Matchplay FAQs

What is the format for the Betfred World Matchplay?

The Betfred World Matchplay features 32 players competing in a straight knockout tournament. First-round matches are the best of 19 legs, second round best of 21, quarter-finals best of 31, semi-finals best of 33 and the final is best of 35 legs.

Who is the favourite for the Betfred World Matchplay?

World champion Luke Littler is even-money to successfully defend the World Matchplay title. Luke Humphries is 9-2 and Wessel Nijman is a 12-1 shot with Gerwyn Price next in at 14-1.

Where can I watch the Betfred World Matchplay in the UK?

Every session of the 2026 Betfred World Matchplay is broadcast live on Sky Sports. Coverage runs throughout the tournament from the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Who won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay?

Luke Littler won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay, defeating James Wade 18-13 in the final at the Winter Gardens to claim the title for the first time.

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