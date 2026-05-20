Premier League Darts Night 16 predictions, betting tips and odds: Cool Hand can land handicap punt

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Premier League Darts 2026 – Night 16 date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, May 21

Venue Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Start time 7.15pm

TV Sky Sports Action

The final week of Premier League regular season action takes place in Sheffield on Thursday night before the top four arrowsmiths head for the playoffs next week.

Luke Littler, Jonny Clayton, Gerwyn Price and Luke Humphries are assured of a semi-final place, but there could still be some jostling for position in the Steel City.

Premier League Darts Night 16 betting tips & predictions

Stephen Bunting to beat Jonny Clayton

1pt 5-4 BoyleSports

Josh Rock +2.5 legs vs Luke Littler

1pt 10-11 BoyleSports, Hills

Luke Humphries -1.5 legs vs Michael van Gerwen

2pts 5-6 Betfair, Paddy Power

Premier League Night 16 preview

Jonny Clayton vs Stephen Bunting

2026 H2H: Clayton leads 3-2

Jonny Clayton was favourite to finish bottom of the Premier League at the start of the campaign but the Ferret has defied those expectations to win four nights and qualify for the playoffs.

However, there is nothing on the line in terms of league position for the Welshman in Sheffield and that could allow Stephen Bunting in.

It has been another disappointing Premier League campaign for the Bullet but there has been a large chunk of ill fortune mixed in.

Four of the Merseyside man's last six league defeats have come in a deciding leg and Bunting's overall average of 97.96 is stronger than Clayton has managed in this competition.

At 5-4 there is enough in the price to chance the Bullet.

Gerwyn Price vs Gian van Veen

2026 H2H: Price leads 4-2

Gerwyn Price is assured of a top-four finish but a strong performance in Sheffield could deliver third place in the Premier League table.

That slot would set up a semi-final tie against Jonny Clayton in London next week and it won't have escaped the Iceman's attention that a tie with his compatriot would be far more winnable than a clash with Luke Littler.

The Welshman is 8-13 to beat Gian van Veen, which looks a little short, but the Dutchman has nothing to play for and it's a difficult match to bet on.

Luke Littler vs Josh Rock

2026 H2H: Littler leads 5-0

It's been a miserable campaign for Josh Rock, who is booked to finish bottom of the Premier League, and a clash with Luke Littler is unlikely to brighten Rocky's mood.

However, the last three meetings between these players have ended in scorelines of 6-3, 11-9 and 6-4, which indicates the Northern Irishman can compete with the world champion and there should be more freedom with the pressure off the Antrim ace in Sheffield.

Littler is capable of crushing any player in the Premier League but top spot is in the bag for the Nuke and there is little for the 19-year-old to play for in Sheffield.

Rocky is worth backing with a 2.5-leg start.

Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen

2026 Humphries leads: 3-2

Luke Humphries has turned around his Premier League campaign to win seven of his last nine Thursday matches and that good run can continue.

Cool Hand is assured of a playoff spot, but a third-place finish would avoid a semi-final showdown with Luke Littler, and the defending Premier League champion is in red-hot form.

The Newbury arrowsmith has averaged 100.16, 110.98, 107.36, 100.90 and 106.68 in his last five league games and that is consistently brilliant darts.

Humphries collected another Players Championship title on the Pro Tour on Monday, putting up numbers 104.89, 102.88, 94.67, 105.64, 109.11, 103.83 and 112.18 in seven wins in the PC17 event.

A peak Michael van Gerwen could compete with Cool Hand but MVG averaged only 87.96 in a 6-4 loss to Gerwyn Price in Birmingham last Thursday and a repeat of that wouldn't keep Mighty Mike in the game.

Backing Humphries to win giving MVG a 1.5-leg start looks the best bet on the Sheffield card.

2026 Premier League Darts standings

Pos

Points Nights Matches

W RU SF QF Pl W L Ave 1 Luke Littler (Q) 41 6 1 4 4 32 23 9 100.50 2 Jonny Clayton (Q) 34 4 2 4 5 31 20 11 97.33

3 Gerwyn Price 24 2 2 4 7 27 14 13 98.45 4 Luke Humphries

24 1 3 5 6 28 14 14 101.02

5 Michael van Gerwen 18 1 3 2 9 24 10 14 97.08

6 Gian van Veen

18 0 4 3 8 26 11 15 96.04 7 Stephen Bunting 13 1 0 4 10 21 7 14 97.96 8 Josh Rock 8 0 0 4 11 19 4 15 94.22

Scroll >>> table to view

2026 Premier League Darts Schedule

Date Venue Feb 5 Utilita Arena, Newcastle – Night winner: Michael van Gerwen Feb 12 AFAS Dome, Antwerp – Night winner: Gerwyn Price Feb 19 OVO Hydro, Glasgow – Night winner: Jonny Clayton Feb 26 SSE Arena, Belfast – Night winner: Stephen Bunting Mar 5 Utilita Arena, Cardiff – Night winner: Luke Littler Mar 12 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Night winner: Jonny Clayton Mar 19 3Arena, Dublin - Night winner: Luke Littler Mar 26 Uber Arena, Berlin - Night winner: Luke Littler Apr 2 AO Arena, Manchester - Night Winner: Gerwyn Price Apr 9 Brighton Centre - Night winner: Jonny Clayton Apr 16 Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam - Night winner: Jonny Clayton Apr 23 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool - Night winner: Luke Littler Apr 30 P & J Live, Aberdeen - Night winner: Luke Littler May 7 Leeds Arena, Leeds - Night winner: Luke Littler May 14 Utilita Arena, Birmingham: Luke Humphries May 21 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 28 Playoffs The O2, London

Premier League Darts FAQs

What is the format for Premier League Darts?

The tournament features eight players competing in a knockout bracket every night. Players earn points based on their finishing position each week (5 for a win, 3 for runner-up, 2 for semi-finalists). All matches are played with a best-of-11-leg format. The semi-finals are best of 19 with the final a best-of-21-leg competition.

Who is in the 2026 Premier League Darts?

World champion Luke Littler is joined by automatic qualifiers Luke Humphries, Gian van Veen and Michael van Gerwen. Jonny Clayton, Stephen Bunting, Josh Rock and Gerwyn Price were chosen as wildcard selections by the PDC.

Where can I watch Premier League Darts in the UK?

Every match of the 2026 Premier League Darts season is broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Who won the 2025 Premier League Darts?

Luke Humphries won the 2025 title, defeating Luke Littler 11-8 in a thrilling final at The O2.

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