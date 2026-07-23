Thursday's Betfred World Matchplay darts predictions, quarter-final betting tips and odds

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2026 Betfred World Matchplay dates, start times & TV info

Date Saturday, July 18 to Sunday, July 26

Start time 8pm Thursday

Venue Winter Gardens, Blackpool

TV Sky Sports Action

Luke Littler delivered a devastating performance to beat Nathan Aspinall 11-8 in the second round of the World Matchplay as the Nuke continued his dominance of darts.

The 19-year-old holds just about every major prize and the defending Blackpool king is now only 8-15 to retain his Winter Gardens title.

Littler hit a nine-dart finish, 14 maximums, a top checkout of 141 and a 113.68 average in his success over Aspinall was the second highest in the history of the World Matchplay.

The Nuke has reached the quarter-final in supreme style and the world champion is just three victories away from his second World Matchplay crown.

Best bets

Luke Littler -6.5 legs

1pt 10-11 Betfair, Power

Gary Anderson -2.5 legs

1pt 20-23 Betfair, Power

Betfred World Matchplay quarter-final predictions

Luke Littler blasted his way into the Matchplay quarter-finals with a victory over Nathan Aspinall and now it’s over to Josh Rock, who could average only 91.18 in his 11-6 second-round win over Stephen Bunting, to stop the Nuke.

And Rocky’s task looks more difficult than a 6.5-leg handicap start suggests.

The Northern Irishman was in flying form 12 months ago, but his Matchplay run was ended by a 17-14 semi-final loss to Littler and Rocky looks short of the level he was operating at last year.

The Antrim ace averaged 98.35 on the Pro Tour last term - those numbers are down to 93.75 this season and a disastrous Premier League campaign doesn’t appear to have helped matters.

Rock has beaten Luke Woodhouse and Bunting to reach the Blackpool quarter-finals, but Rocky averaged only 91.18 and 88.83 in those victories and it would have taken only a slight uplift from his opponents for him to have been beaten.

The handicap line has been bumped up to 6.5 for the best-of-31-leg last-eight showdown with Littler, but it’s not difficult to see the Nuke win 16-9 or better.

A repeat of his second-round performance against Aspinall would make Littler almost impossible to beat and a level anywhere near the 113.68 average achieved in his success over the Asp would be enough to cover the handicap.

The 19-year-old put up numbers of 109.53 in the first round against Niko Springer and it’s clear from the last two years of dominance that the world champion has no trouble replicating top-level performances.

Dirk van Duijvenbode almost blew it in his second-round win over compatriot Michael van Gerwen, but the Titan maintained enough composure to get over the line 14-12.

The Dutchman has certainly got back to somewhere near his peak over the last 12 months, but there are still concerns over Van Duijvenbode delivering on the big stage and he now faces a darts master in Gary Anderson.

The Flying Scotsman has steamed past Ryan Joyce and Jonny Clayton to reach the last eight of the World Matchplay and the two-time world champion averaged 109.96 in the 10-2 success over Joyce.

The numbers dipped slightly in Anderson’s 11-7 win over Clayton, but the Welshman is an in-form and top-level opponent and an average of 98.13 is still superior to anything Van Duijvenbode has managed at the Winter Gardens.

The Flying Scotsman’s Pro Tour figures of 97.99 are bettered by only Chris Dobey, Gerwyn Price and Luke Humphries, and there is no doubt that the 55-year-old has the game to tower over the Titan in Blackpool.

Betfred World Matchplay FAQs

What is the format for the Betfred World Matchplay?

The Betfred World Matchplay features 32 players competing in a straight knockout tournament. First-round matches are the best of 19 legs, second round best of 21, quarter-finals best of 31, semi-finals best of 33 and the final is best of 35 legs.

Who is the favourite for the Betfred World Matchplay?

World champion Luke Littler is 4-7 to successfully defend the World Matchplay title.

Where can I watch the Betfred World Matchplay in the UK?

Every session of the 2026 Betfred World Matchplay is broadcast live on Sky Sports. Coverage runs throughout the tournament from the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Who won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay?

Luke Littler won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay, defeating James Wade 18-13 in the final at the Winter Gardens to claim the title for the first time.

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