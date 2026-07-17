2026 Betfred World Matchplay outright predictions, betting tips and odds: Cool Hand looks ready to heat up in Blackpool

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2026 Betfred World Matchplay dates, start times & TV info

Date Saturday, July 18–Sunday, July 26

Start time 7pm Saturday

Venue Winter Gardens, Blackpool

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Action

Luke Littler dominates the outright market for the Betfred World Matchplay, the PDC Tour's summer spectacular which takes place, as always, as the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Can The Nuke retain the title he won after beating James Wade in last year's final, or will one of his rivals step up and lower his colours?

Betfred World Matchplay betting tips & predictions

L Humphries to win the World Matchplay

1pt 9-2 general

J Wade to win fourth quarter

3pts 5-1 general

J Clayton to win second quarter

2pts 7-2 general

Saturday's Betfred World Matchplay predictions: Bunting can star on opening night

2026 Betfred World Matchplay



Here are Betfred's odds for the World Matchplay :

Tournament winner Odds Luke Littler 11-10 Luke Humphries 9-2 Wessel Nijman 10-1 Gerwyn Price 12-1 Michael van Gerwen 16-1 Gian van Veen 20-1 Jonny Clayton 28-1 Gary Anderson 33-1

Odds correct at 2pm on Friday, July 18.

2026 Betfred World Matchplay preview

The Open Championship isn't the only seaside special in Lancashire and Luke Littler tops the bill up the coast from Royal Birkdale at Blackpool's Winter Gardens in the World Matchplay.

Littler is the red-hot favourite, even hotter than he was 12 months ago when he lifted the Phil Taylor Trophy for the first time.

And even in an elite 32-man field it's not easy to make a case against The Nuke at the very least emerging from his half of the draw and making the final.

Who gets there from the other half is perhaps more of a head-scratcher, although second seed and second favourite Luke Humphries does appear to have rediscovered his mojo with impeccable timing.

It's more than a year since Cool Hand landed his last major – the 2025 Premier League – and although he has reached a handful of big finals, he lost them all, four to Littler.

This summer at least he has won the World Cup – with Littler by his side – and beaten The Nuke to win the second-tier US Darts Masters, part of the World Series.

He has also won on the European Tour and twice on the floor but it's the eye-watering upturn in his stats – especially his finishing – over recent weeks which leads you to think that the 2024 Matchplay champion is poised for a big run over the coming week.

His defence last year ended in first-round defeat to Gian van Veen and Humphries is a confidence player.

If he can see off Cameron Menzies - an embarrassing 10-2 loser to Danny Noppert on his debut last year – in round one then he could fly.

If Littler and Humphries are locked in for their quarters, that leaves two other sections up for grabs.

The fourth quarter is the more interesting of the two because the jolly is Wessel Nijman, a prodigious eight-time winner on Tour in 2026 but a player with a woeful record in TV events under the greatest scrutiny.

He reached round two last year when he was easily sent packing by nuggety Blackpool mainstay James Wade, who went on to make the final.

Wade has an astonishing record at the Matchplay and has reached at least the semi-finals on ten occasions in two decades of trying.

You'd think he's a veteran but he's only 43, clearly enjoys the sauna conditions better than most and can go deep again.

Quarter two has another Dutch favourite in Michael van Gerwen and he too is worth leaving alone.

He has first to get past the irritant that is Andrew Gilding – who has reached the quarter-finals in the last two years – and that won't be easy.

Jonny Clayton, a Premier League semi-finalist in May and Matchplay semi-finalist last year, is preferred. He was also runner-up in Blackpool to Nathan Aspinall three years ago so is comfortable on this most intimate and intimidating of stages.

Betfred World Matchplay FAQs

What is the format for the Betfred World Matchplay?

The Betfred World Matchplay features 32 players competing in a straight knockout tournament. First-round matches are the best of 19 legs, second round best of 21, quarter-finals best of 31, semi-finals best of 33 and the final is best of 35 legs.

Who is the favourite for the Betfred World Matchplay?

World champion Luke Littler is even-money to successfully defend the World Matchplay title. Luke Humphries is 9-2 and Wessel Nijman is a 12-1 shot with Gerwyn Price next in at 14-1.

Where can I watch the Betfred World Matchplay in the UK?

Every session of the 2026 Betfred World Matchplay is broadcast live on Sky Sports. Coverage runs throughout the tournament from the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Who won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay?

Luke Littler won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay, defeating James Wade 18-13 in the final at the Winter Gardens to claim the title for the first time.

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