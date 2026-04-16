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Premier League Darts Night 11 predictions, betting tips and odds: World champion ready to rumble in Rotterdam
The 2026 Premier League Darts season continues in Rotterdam on Thursday, April 16. Darts tipster Henry Hardwicke has four tips for Night 11 at Rotterdam Ahoy
2026 Premier League Darts Night 11 date, start time & TV info
Date Thursday, April 16
Venue Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam
Start time 6pm
TV Sky Sports Action
Luke Littler lost top spot in the Premier League to Jonny Clayton last week, but the Nuke remains the biggest threat in darts and the world champion could put on a show in front of a feisty Rotterdam crowd.
Premier League Darts Night 11 betting tips & predictions
Luke Littler to win Week 11
2pts 7-4 bet365, Paddy Power
Luke Littler -1.5 legs v Gerwyn Price
1pt 17-20 BoyleSports
Luke Humphries to beat Gian van Veen
1pt 7-10 BoyleSports
Jonny Clayton to beat Michael van Gerwen
1pts Evs general
Premier League Night 11 preview
Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler was knocked off top spot in the Premier League by Jonny Clayton last Thursday, but the Nuke can fire back and take maximum points in Rotterdam.
The world champion meets Gerwyn Price in the Netherlands quarter-finals and the Nuke has won all four of his Premier League matches with the Iceman this season.
In fact, Littler has won his last six meetings with the Welshman and the 19-year-old has already collected the World Masters and UK Open titles this term.
The Nuke opted to skip this week's Players Championship events, but Price was forced to withdraw with illness, and that doesn't look ideal preparation for the Iceman.
Littler is fancied to progress past what could be a below-par Price in Rotterdam, and a victory would set up a big run at a fourth nightly win of the Premier League campaign.
Luke Humphries vs Gian van Veen
Luke Humphries needs points to boost his playoff hopes and Cool Hand can find some success against home hero Gian van Veen.
The former world champion was in action in the Players Championship events this season and Humphries is averaging 100.17 across 15 Pro Tour matches this season.
Cool Hand's 100.20 numbers in the Premier League are bettered only by Luke Littler and the performance level should have yielded more than 11 points.
Van Veen will have a home Dutch crowd onside in Rotterdam, but the Giant averaged only 94.49 in a 6-4 loss to Michael van Gerwen last week and the Dutchman could be vulnerable again here.
Michael van Gerwen vs Jonny Clayton
Jonny Clayton landed his third nightly victory in Brighton last Thursday and the Welshman's Premier League love affair can continue against Michael van Gerwen.
The Ferret has downed Mighty Mike twice already in this season's Premier League and taking into account the performance levels over the last 18 months, Clayton should probably be favourite in this spot.
Of course, MVG is capable of a blistering peak, but Clayton is putting up the stronger numbers in this term's league campaign and even-money looks a nice offer.
2026 Premier League Darts Schedule
|Date
|Venue
|Feb 5
|Utilita Arena, Newcastle – Night winner: Michael van Gerwen
|Feb 12
|AFAS Dome, Antwerp – Night winner: Gerwyn Price
|Feb 19
|OVO Hydro, Glasgow – Night winner: Jonny Clayton
|Feb 26
|SSE Arena, Belfast – Night winner: Stephen Bunting
|Mar 5
|Utilita Arena, Cardiff – Night winner: Luke Littler
|Mar 12
|Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Night winner: Jonny Clayton
|Mar 19
|3Arena, Dublin - Night winner: Luke Littler
|Mar 26
|Uber Arena, Berlin - Night winner: Luke Littler
|Apr 2
|AO Arena, Manchester - Night Winner: Gerwyn Price
|Apr 9
|Brighton Centre - Night winner: Jonny Clayton
|Apr 16
|Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam
|Apr 23
|M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
|Apr 30
|P & J Live, Aberdeen
|May 7
|First Direct Arena, Leeds
|May 14
|Utilita Arena, Birmingham
|May 21
|Utilita Arena, Sheffield
|May 28
|Playoffs The O2, London
Premier League Darts FAQs
What is the format for Premier League Darts?
The tournament features eight players competing in a knockout bracket every night. Players earn points based on their finishing position each week (5 for a win, 3 for runner-up, 2 for semi-finalists). All matches are played with a best-of-11-leg format. The semi-finals are best of 19 with the final a best-of-21-leg competition.
Who is in the 2026 Premier League Darts?
World champion Luke Littler is joined by automatic qualifiers Luke Humphries, Gian van Veen and Michael van Gerwen. Jonny Clayton, Stephen Bunting, Josh Rock and Gerwyn Price were chosen as wildcard selections by the PDC.
Where can I watch Premier League Darts in the UK?
Every match of the 2026 Premier League Darts season is broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports.
Who won the 2025 Premier League Darts?
Luke Humphries won the 2025 title, defeating Luke Littler 11-8 in a thrilling final at The O2.
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Published on inPremier League Darts
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