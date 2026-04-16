Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:05 LimerickHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:05 LimerickHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Premier League Darts

Premier League Darts Night 11 predictions, betting tips and odds: World champion ready to rumble in Rotterdam

The 2026 Premier League Darts season continues in Rotterdam on Thursday, April 16. Darts tipster Henry Hardwicke has four tips for Night 11 at Rotterdam Ahoy

Luke Littler is ready to strike
Luke Littler is ready to strikeCredit: Getty Images
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

2026 Premier League Darts Night 11 date, start time & TV info 

Date Thursday, April 16
Venue Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam
Start time 6pm
TV Sky Sports Action

Luke Littler lost top spot in the Premier League to Jonny Clayton last week, but the Nuke remains the biggest threat in darts and the world champion could put on a show in front of a feisty Rotterdam crowd. 

Premier League Darts Night 11 betting tips & predictions

Luke Littler to win Week 11
2pts 7-4 bet365, Paddy Power

Luke Littler -1.5 legs v Gerwyn Price
1pt 17-20 BoyleSports

Luke Humphries to beat Gian van Veen
1pt 7-10 BoyleSports

Jonny Clayton to beat Michael van Gerwen
1pts Evs general

Premier League Night 11 preview

Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler was knocked off top spot in the Premier League by Jonny Clayton last Thursday, but the Nuke can fire back and take maximum points in Rotterdam. 

The world champion meets Gerwyn Price in the Netherlands quarter-finals and the Nuke has won all four of his Premier League matches with the Iceman this season. 

In fact, Littler has won his last six meetings with the Welshman and the 19-year-old has already collected the World Masters and UK Open titles this term. 

The Nuke opted to skip this week's Players Championship events, but Price was forced to withdraw with illness, and that doesn't look ideal preparation for the Iceman. 

Littler is fancied to progress past what could be a below-par Price in Rotterdam, and a victory would set up a big run at a fourth nightly win of the Premier League campaign. 

Luke Humphries vs Gian van Veen

Luke Humphries needs points to boost his playoff hopes and Cool Hand can find some success against home hero Gian van Veen. 

The former world champion was in action in the Players Championship events this season and Humphries is averaging 100.17 across 15 Pro Tour matches this season. 

Cool Hand's 100.20 numbers in the Premier League are bettered only by Luke Littler and the performance level should have yielded more than 11 points. 

Van Veen will have a home Dutch crowd onside in Rotterdam, but the Giant averaged only 94.49 in a 6-4 loss to Michael van Gerwen last week and the Dutchman could be vulnerable again here. 

Michael van Gerwen vs Jonny Clayton

Jonny Clayton landed his third nightly victory in Brighton last Thursday and the Welshman's Premier League love affair can continue against Michael van Gerwen. 

The Ferret has downed Mighty Mike twice already in this season's Premier League and taking into account the performance levels over the last 18 months, Clayton should probably be favourite in this spot. 

Of course, MVG is capable of a blistering peak, but Clayton is putting up the stronger numbers in this term's league campaign and even-money looks a nice offer.  

2026 Premier League Darts Schedule

DateVenue
Feb 5Utilita Arena, Newcastle – Night winner: Michael van Gerwen
Feb 12AFAS Dome, Antwerp – Night winner: Gerwyn Price
Feb 19OVO Hydro, Glasgow – Night winner: Jonny Clayton
Feb 26SSE Arena, Belfast – Night winner: Stephen Bunting
Mar 5Utilita Arena, Cardiff – Night winner: Luke Littler
Mar 12Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Night winner: Jonny Clayton
Mar 193Arena, Dublin - Night winner: Luke Littler
Mar 26Uber Arena, Berlin - Night winner: Luke Littler
Apr 2AO Arena, Manchester - Night Winner: Gerwyn Price
Apr 9Brighton Centre - Night winner: Jonny Clayton
Apr 16Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam
Apr 23M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Apr 30P & J Live, Aberdeen
May 7First Direct Arena, Leeds
May 14Utilita Arena, Birmingham
May 21Utilita Arena, Sheffield
May 28Playoffs The O2, London

Premier League Darts FAQs

What is the format for Premier League Darts?

The tournament features eight players competing in a knockout bracket every night. Players earn points based on their finishing position each week (5 for a win, 3 for runner-up, 2 for semi-finalists). All matches are played with a best-of-11-leg format. The semi-finals are best of 19 with the final a best-of-21-leg competition.

Who is in the 2026 Premier League Darts?

World champion Luke Littler is joined by automatic qualifiers Luke Humphries, Gian van Veen and Michael van Gerwen. Jonny Clayton, Stephen Bunting, Josh Rock and Gerwyn Price were chosen as wildcard selections by the PDC.

Where can I watch Premier League Darts in the UK?

Every match of the 2026 Premier League Darts season is broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Who won the 2025 Premier League Darts?

Luke Humphries won the 2025 title, defeating Luke Littler 11-8 in a thrilling final at The O2.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Racing Post Sport

Published on inPremier League Darts

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inPremier League Darts
more inBetting offers
more inPremier League Darts
more inBetting offers