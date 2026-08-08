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Juddmonte

York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'

York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'

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York Ebor festival
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Prix Rothschild: Juddmonte's golden girls continue to star as Blue Bolt edges out Precise for Andrew Balding and Colin Keane
Prix Rothschild: Juddmonte's golden girls continue to star as Blue Bolt edges out Precise for Andrew Balding and Colin Keane
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Reports
'Very special mare' Kalpana brings Andrew Balding to a teary standstill after glorious King George revenge over Calandagan
'Very special mare' Kalpana brings Andrew Balding to a teary standstill after glorious King George revenge over Calandagan
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Reports
Harry Wilson: King George victory a big career best for Kalpana - and she must now be considered a major player in the Arc
Harry Wilson: King George victory a big career best for Kalpana - and she must now be considered a major player in the Arc
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Betting Insight
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Colin Keane's Calandagan experience left him shocked - but he says Kalpana is better than ever for King George redemption mission
Colin Keane's Calandagan experience left him shocked - but he says Kalpana is better than ever for King George redemption mission
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Big-race latest
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Newmarket: Brilliant Blue Bolt downs favourite Precise with dominant Falmouth Stakes performance
Newmarket: Brilliant Blue Bolt downs favourite Precise with dominant Falmouth Stakes performance
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Reports
3.35 Newmarket: Andrew Balding and Juddmonte gunning for Precise in Falmouth clash of generations
3.35 Newmarket: Andrew Balding and Juddmonte gunning for Precise in Falmouth clash of generations
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Raceday Intel
Champion European miler Field Of Gold retired from racing
Champion European miler Field Of Gold retired from racing
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Flat racing
Classics, controversy and shock defeats - the colourful career of Field Of Gold
Classics, controversy and shock defeats - the colourful career of Field Of Gold
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Flat racing
York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'

York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'

icon
York Ebor festival
padlock
Prix Rothschild: Juddmonte's golden girls continue to star as Blue Bolt edges out Precise for Andrew Balding and Colin Keane
Prix Rothschild: Juddmonte's golden girls continue to star as Blue Bolt edges out Precise for Andrew Balding and Colin Keane
icon
Reports
'Very special mare' Kalpana brings Andrew Balding to a teary standstill after glorious King George revenge over Calandagan
icon
Reports
Harry Wilson: King George victory a big career best for Kalpana - and she must now be considered a major player in the Arc
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
'Very special mare' Kalpana brings Andrew Balding to a teary standstill after glorious King George revenge over Calandagan
icon
Reports
Harry Wilson: King George victory a big career best for Kalpana - and she must now be considered a major player in the Arc
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
Colin Keane's Calandagan experience left him shocked - but he says Kalpana is better than ever for King George redemption mission
Colin Keane's Calandagan experience left him shocked - but he says Kalpana is better than ever for King George redemption mission
icon
Big-race latest
padlock
Newmarket: Brilliant Blue Bolt downs favourite Precise with dominant Falmouth Stakes performance
Newmarket: Brilliant Blue Bolt downs favourite Precise with dominant Falmouth Stakes performance
icon
Reports
3.35 Newmarket: Andrew Balding and Juddmonte gunning for Precise in Falmouth clash of generations
3.35 Newmarket: Andrew Balding and Juddmonte gunning for Precise in Falmouth clash of generations
icon
Raceday Intel
Champion European miler Field Of Gold retired from racing
Champion European miler Field Of Gold retired from racing
icon
Flat racing
Classics, controversy and shock defeats - the colourful career of Field Of Gold
Classics, controversy and shock defeats - the colourful career of Field Of Gold
icon
Flat racing