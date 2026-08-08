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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'
York Ebor festival
Prix Rothschild: Juddmonte's golden girls continue to star as Blue Bolt edges out Precise for Andrew Balding and Colin Keane
Reports
'Very special mare' Kalpana brings Andrew Balding to a teary standstill after glorious King George revenge over Calandagan
Reports
Harry Wilson: King George victory a big career best for Kalpana - and she must now be considered a major player in the Arc
Betting Insight
Colin Keane's Calandagan experience left him shocked - but he says Kalpana is better than ever for King George redemption mission
Big-race latest
Newmarket: Brilliant Blue Bolt downs favourite Precise with dominant Falmouth Stakes performance
Reports
3.35 Newmarket: Andrew Balding and Juddmonte gunning for Precise in Falmouth clash of generations
Raceday Intel
Champion European miler Field Of Gold retired from racing
Flat racing
Classics, controversy and shock defeats - the colourful career of Field Of Gold
Flat racing
Home
News
People
Owners
York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'
York Ebor festival
Prix Rothschild: Juddmonte's golden girls continue to star as Blue Bolt edges out Precise for Andrew Balding and Colin Keane
Reports
'Very special mare' Kalpana brings Andrew Balding to a teary standstill after glorious King George revenge over Calandagan
Reports
Harry Wilson: King George victory a big career best for Kalpana - and she must now be considered a major player in the Arc
Betting Insight
'Very special mare' Kalpana brings Andrew Balding to a teary standstill after glorious King George revenge over Calandagan
Reports
Harry Wilson: King George victory a big career best for Kalpana - and she must now be considered a major player in the Arc
Betting Insight
Colin Keane's Calandagan experience left him shocked - but he says Kalpana is better than ever for King George redemption mission
Big-race latest
Newmarket: Brilliant Blue Bolt downs favourite Precise with dominant Falmouth Stakes performance
Reports
3.35 Newmarket: Andrew Balding and Juddmonte gunning for Precise in Falmouth clash of generations
Raceday Intel
Champion European miler Field Of Gold retired from racing
Flat racing
Classics, controversy and shock defeats - the colourful career of Field Of Gold
Flat racing