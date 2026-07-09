Andrew Balding and Juddmonte gunning for Precise in Falmouth clash of generations

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Aidan O'Brien's top Classic filly tests her mettle against older rivals for the first time and it is Blue Bolt who lays down the challenge as Andrew Balding goes for a first success in the Falmouth Stakes.

Precise took Group 1 honours for O'Brien in the Irish Guineas in May and Coronation Stakes last month, but Blue Bolt recorded a better Racing Post Rating for her own Royal Ascot success when seeing off the reopposing Jancis comprehensively in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

She returns to Group 1 company for the first time since a runner-up effort in the Sun Chariot Stakes last October and appears to be an improved performer this season, looking not only stronger as a four-year-old but also more mentally mature.

Blue Bolt: takes on Precise in search of a first Group 1 success Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"We've been very happy with Blue Bolt since Ascot," Balding told Tattersalls. "We were delighted with her performance there and she also ran very well on the Rowley Mile at the back end of last year.

"I don't think the track will be a problem for her and she seems in great form, but it's obviously a strong Group 1, as it should be. We're just keeping everything crossed that she can perform to the same level she did at Ascot."

Last year it was William Buick who defied a Ballydoyle short-priced favourite when besting January with Cinderella's Dream and Colin Keane, who masterfully overcame a wide draw on Blue Bolt at Ascot, will be eager to replicate the feat as he hunts for his own breakthrough success in Friday's feature contest.

'Improved' Balantina back for more

Donnacha O'Brien bids for a second Falmouth success in three years with Breeders' Cup star Balantina .

The Ten Sovereigns filly had a promising juvenile season that ended on a high when trouncing Balding's Pacific Mission at Del Mar in October. While she was no match for Precise in the Coronation Stakes, there is plenty of reason to think we will see a better filly this time.

"I'm really looking forward to her," rider Oisin Murphy added. "She gave me a great day in America last year and I think she'll have improved from Royal Ascot. You'd have to respect the others in the race but hopefully she'll go very well."

Balantina: finished fifth behind Precise at Royal Ascot Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Royal Ascot was Balantina's first start since the Breeders' Cup and she was worked up in the preliminaries, which no doubt contributed to her tiring in the final furlong. She still managed to finish less than two lengths behind 1,000 Guineas winner True Love, who was third.

The trainer said: "She's in good form and everything has gone to plan since Ascot. She looked like she was going to make a challenge before taking a blow in the last furlong, which we expected, and we think she's stepped forward a good bit.

"The track and trip should suit her at Newmarket, so we're looking forward to it and we think she'll run a big race."

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of Evolutionist

I've been very happy with her since France. She came into season an hour or two before the race at Chantilly and disappointed out there, but she's worked really well since. She looks in great shape. I'm not sure if we'll try to step her up in trip again in the future. We'll learn a lot from her run back over a mile here.

Charlie Johnston, trainer of Venetian Lace

The owners were keen to try her back at a mile and it's a very strong Falmouth with the two fillies who won at Ascot. She's been placed in two Group 1 races at Newmarket over a mile and the ground should be a positive for her. Hopefully she'll run a good race. We didn't really learn anything about the trip at Epsom, it was purely ground-related. We knew our fate before we started, but I'd be happy to see her run over a mile and a quarter in the future. The Nassau is still firmly on the agenda as her next port of call.

Read more Raceday Intel:

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