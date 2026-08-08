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York Ebor festival
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York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'

Kalpana: went one better this year
Kalpana and Colin Keane will head for the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks Credit: Edward Whitaker
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King George heroine Kalpana is bound for the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks, while the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is still "very much on the agenda" should all go well on the Knavesmire on August 20.

Juddmonte's five-year-old homebred is reported to be in good shape two weeks on from a career-best performance when defeating Calandagan in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot. 

Quotes for the Arc on October 4 range between 8-1 and 12-1 after connections said they would take their time to assess whether to bid for Longchamp. Kalpana finished seventh to Daryz in the race last year.

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