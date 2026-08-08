York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'

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King George heroine Kalpana is bound for the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks , while the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is still "very much on the agenda" should all go well on the Knavesmire on August 20.

Juddmonte 's five-year-old homebred is reported to be in good shape two weeks on from a career-best performance when defeating Calandagan in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

Quotes for the Arc on October 4 range between 8-1 and 12-1 after connections said they would take their time to assess whether to bid for Longchamp. Kalpana finished seventh to Daryz in the race last year.