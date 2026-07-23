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Colin Keane's Calandagan experience left him shocked - but he says Kalpana is better than ever for King George redemption mission

Kalpana heads to the line in isolation under Colin Keane
Kalpana: was an impressive winner of the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot last seasonCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Colin Keane is convinced Kalpana is better than ever and pinpointed her straightforward nature as a key weapon ahead of a King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes for the ages.

Kalpana had Calandagan in a spot of bother at one stage in last year's midsummer showpiece at Ascot, trading at an in-running low of 4-9 on Betfair when kicking for home early in the straight under Oisin Murphy, but ultimately went down by a length to the French ace, who reopposes on Saturday.

That was the joint-best run of Kalpana's career according to the figures, with Racing Post Ratings giving her a mark of 123 for the effort, and Keane, who has ridden her on all five starts since, thinks she has improved further as a now mature five-year-old.

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Deputy Ireland editor

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