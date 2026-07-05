Champion European miler Field Of Gold retired from racing

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Field Of Gold , last year's brilliant Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner, has been retired.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained four-year-old was beaten on his return to action at Sandown in April and has been off the course since, after being diagnosed with a low-grade infection.

The infection, which was discovered after Field Of Gold bled following his defeat in the bet365 Mile at Sandown, initially ruled him out of the Lockinge Stakes and Royal Ascot.

However, despite having reportedly recovered from the illness, Juddmonte said in a statement that they believed the horse “will not be ready” to return to racing at the top level this year, prompting them to take the decision to retire him to stud.

Joint-trainer John Gosden said: “Field Of Gold combined speed, looks and class in bountiful measure. He possessed incredible acceleration and a superb action, which he demonstrated in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

“He is a very powerful and well-balanced colt with a great temperament.”

Field Of Gold (grey) finishes fourth to pacemaker Qirat (green cap) in last year's Sussex Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Winner of the Solario Stakes at two, Field Of Gold had been the red-hot 15-8 favourite to win the 2,000 Guineas last year having made a successful return in the Craven Stakes at Newmarket. However, he was defeated at Newmarket, with his jockey Kieran Shoemark subsequently losing the role as main rider for the Gosdens , and Colin Keane being appointed as retained rider for Juddmonte.

Having landed the Group 1s at the Curragh and Ascot, Field Of Gold was spectacularly turned over as 1-3 favourite when finishing fourth in the Sussex Stakes, a race won by his pacemaker, the 150-1 outsider Qirat.

Field Of Gold was found to be lame following the run, returning only in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on British Champions Day at Ascot, where he finished fifth to 100-1 shot Cicero's Gift.

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