Juddmonte's one-time leading Guineas contender ruled out for rest of year - but hopes for 'exciting' campaign in 2027

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One-time leading Classic hope Publish has been ruled out for the rest of the season, but Juddmonte hope he will be able to fulfil his highly-rated potential when he returns next year.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old was last seen finishing runner-up to the brilliant Bow Echo in the Ascendant Stakes at Haydock last September and went into the winter as the 2,000 Guineas second favourite. However, a tilt at the Newmarket Classic was scuppered when he suffered a setback a month before.

The results of further tests mean he is on the easy list for the rest of the year, but a four-year-old campaign in 2027 is on the cards.

Juddmonte's European racing manager Barry Mahon said: "He's rehabbing back on the farm. Shortly after the initial diagnosis that he was going to miss the first half of the season, follow-up tests showed us it would be a little bit longer, so we decided to write the season off this year.

"The plan is to get him back as a four-year-old and he's in good form and recovering well. We'd hope to get him back into training about October time, with a view to building him up over the winter and commence full training in either January or February."

Publish (left) finishes second to Bow Echo at Haydock Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Despite not being seen this year, the form of his Ascendant defeat has been remarkably franked throughout the season.

Bow Echo became the first horse since Frankel to complete the 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace and Sussex Stakes treble before his shock retirement this week , while fourth-placed Glacius won the Grade 1 Saratoga Derby last weekend.

The third, Shayem, placed in the German 2,000 Guineas and was last seen beating Talk Of New York in the Group 3 Thoroughbred Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Mahon said: "His form has worked out unbelievably and physically, he's a big, imposing horse. We have to keep our fingers crossed his recovery goes well and we'll have an exciting horse for his four-year-old season."

Read more:

'His extraordinary ability set him apart' - unbeaten star Bow Echo in shock retirement

'It is without much hesitation that I suggest him as the best bet' - Tom Segal's verdict on the season's final Classic

French 2,000 Guineas winner Rayif heads 12 still in contention for Sunday's €1m Prix Jacques le Marois after Bow Echo's withdrawal

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