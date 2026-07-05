Classics, controversy and shock defeats - the colourful career of Field Of Gold

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Juddmonte has announced the retirement of Field Of Gold , who will now stand at stud for 2027. A dual Group 1 winner for John and Thady Gosden, Field Of Gold enjoyed a successful but sometimes controversial career, and here are some of the highlights.

Auspicious beginning

Field Of Gold broke his maiden almost two years ago to the day at Newmarket's July meeting, but it was one race later at Sandown where he started to show his top-class potential, when he dispatched his first Group opposition with authority in the Solario Stakes.

"He's very exciting," was the verdict from Juddmonte's Barry Mahon, and while he was defeated in a soft-ground Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere next time out, the anticipation was only building for what was sure to be an explosive three-year-old campaign.

Field Of Gold steps up to Group company with ease in the 2024 Solario Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Classic dismay

Field Of Gold opened his account in 2025 with success in the Craven Stakes, after which it was all systems go for the first Classic of the season.

He was sent off favourite for the 2,000 Guineas but things did not go according to plan, with Kieran Shoemark unable to wind up the colt in time to get past Ruling Court.

"We were sat some way back," said joint-trainer John Gosden. "The winner has kicked and gone and we ran out of racetrack. Given another 25 yards the race would have been ours."

That did not prove to be the end of the matter, however, as the result proved fatal to Shoemark's position as first jockey for the yard. He was ousted from the role after the race, with the blame for the defeat placed on his shoulders by connections.

So close yet so far for Field Of Gold in the 2,000 Guineas Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Redemption at the Curragh

Juddmonte called up Colin Keane to ride Field Of Gold in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, and his resulting success over Cosmic Year earned the rider praise from Gosden.

"Colin rode him beautifully," the trainer said. "When he quickened he went, and it took two or three strides and he was off."

The success not only secured Keane the ride on Field Of Gold, but also played a major part in him being announced as Juddmonte's retained jockey just two weeks later.

Colin Keane took over to win the Irish 2,000 Guineas Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Sussex shock

After following up in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, Field Of Gold looked unstoppable. But that all came crashing down at Goodwood when he suffered a shock defeat in the Sussex Stakes.

Sent off the 1-3 favourite, not only was he beaten into fourth, but by the 150-1 Juddmonte-owned shot Qirat, who had been entered to tee up the race for Field Of Gold.

"We got left back a long way, that's life, and the pacemaker goes and wins it," Gosden said. "If you let them have those fractions, they'll do it."

Field Of Gold trails in behind shock winner Qirat in the Sussex Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

One last time

After one final start as a three-year-old at Ascot's Champions Day, Field Of Gold made his return as a four-year-old in April in Sandown's bet365 Mile.

Despite being sent off evens, he was not fully wound up and Opera Ballo readily beat him, making all to score by three lengths.

Field Of Gold was reported to have bled from the nose, and then suffered a bacterial lung infection. After an extended period of recovery, Juddmonte on Sunday opted to end a racing career shot through with brilliance.

He may not have gone out with a bang, but at his best he was superb all the same.

Field Of Gold: made his last racecourse appearance at Sandown in April Credit: John Hoy

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